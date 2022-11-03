PIERRE — Wagner is the top seed in the Class A Volleyball SoDak 16 state qualifier round, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Wagner (30-3) will take on Winner (12-19) in the 1-16 matchup. Dakota Valley (25-7) is the sixth seed and will draw Baltic (21-5). Platte-Geddes (26-7) is the ninth seed and will face Hamlin (26-4). Elk Point-Jefferson (23-9) is the 13th seed and will face Rapid City Christian (29-6).
In Class B, Tripp-Delmont-Armour (25-4) is the ninth seed, taking on Castlewood (21-7). Freeman (20-9) is the 12th seed, drawing Jones County (30-1). Viborg-Hurley (19-12) is the 16th seed, drawing top-seeded Warner (33-2).
Sites and times will be announced Friday. The eight winners in the SoDak 16 will be reseeded for the state tournament, Nov. 17-19 in Sioux Falls.
No. 1 Wagner (30-3) vs. No. 16 Winner (12-19)
No. 2 Miller (31-2) vs. No. 15 Groton Area (14-14)
No. 3 Elkton-Lake Benton (29-3) vs. No. 14 Lakota Tech (23-9)
No. 4 Rapid City Christian (29-6) vs. No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (23-9)
No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian (29-5) vs. No. 12 Redfield (19-12)
No. 6 Dakota Valley (25-7) vs. No. 11 Baltic (21-5)
No. 7 Belle Fourche (31-6) vs. No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (26-6)
No. 8 Hamlin (26-4) vs. No. 9 Platte-Geddes (26-7)
No. 1 Warner (33-2) vs. No. 16 Viborg-Hurley (19-12)
No. 2 Burke (30-4) vs. No. 15 Kadoka Area (16-14)
No. 3 Chester Area (25-5) vs. No. 14 Faith (21-12)
No. 4 Northwestern (26-8) vs. No. 13 Faulkton Area (20-11)
No. 5 Jones County (30-1) vs. No. 12 Freeman (20-9)
No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (27-4) vs. No. 11 Timber Lake (22-8)
No. 7 Colman-Egan (22-9) vs. No. 10 Herreid-Selby Area (21-8)
No. 8 Castlewood (21-7) vs. No. 9 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (25-4)
