The 28th annual Yankton City Golf Classic will be held Aug. 28-29, with Saturday play at Fox Run and Sunday play at Hillcrest.
The tournament is open to all players age 18 or older who either have a Yankton mailing address as their residence or are members of either course. All players must have a USGA handicap on the GHIN system by Aug. 15.
The tournament is a stroke play event, with flights established prior to the first round and based on handicap index. Champions may come out of any flight, with gross scores determining the champion.
The last flight in the men’s division will play with net scores (max handicap 36). The women will play with handicaps in all flights (max 40.4).
Seniors (age 55 or older before Aug. 27, 2021) will be paired in Senior flights. The Senior champion will be decided using gross scores. Senior tees will be used.
There will be optional skins game within your flight.
There is a cost to participate. Registrations are being taken at both Fox Run and Hillcrest.
