BROOKINGS — The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team took home two medals on the final day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Saturday in Brookings.
Senior Paul Paul earned another All-American honor with a seventh place finish in the 400-meter dash, clocking a 48.07.
Paul joined Donovan Breckenridge, Jesse Van Hemert and fellow senior Taven McKee in the 1600 relay squad that placed fourth in 3:13.72. The Lancers set a school record with 3:13.70 in the prelims.
The Lancers finished 26th in the field with 12 points. Oklahoma City edged Indiana Tech for the team title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.