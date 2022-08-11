VERMILLION – A 30-year coaching veteran, Bob Nielson has seen plenty of quality football teams. In his seventh year at the helm of the University of South Dakota, Nielson said this year’s team has him as excited as ever.
“We've got a great group of young men,” Nielson said during USD’s football media day on Thursday. “(They’re) not just great football players, but outstanding students and tremendous representatives of this program and university.
“I truly believe we will be a deeper team in many spots (more) than we’ve ever been. At the same time, we’re going to need that depth because it’s no secret we’re facing an unbelievably tough schedule, particularly right out of the gate.”
If you haven’t heard at this point, South Dakota plays the top three teams in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll after they open the season on the road against FBS foe Kansas State.
“We’re excited about that opportunity from a program standpoint,” Nielson said. “(Players) don’t come here to play anybody. They come here because they want to play the very best and we’re going to get a chance to do that this year from Week 1 on.”
Nielson’s preference would be to have every one of those games at home. Alas, that is not the case. Therefore, it is important that the Coyotes are focused during fall camp practices. Nielson talked about how the first week of camp was a physical week.
“We wanted to do that early,” Nielson said. “It’s a way that you try to evaluate guys and their ability to contribute. As we get a little close to Week 1, we’ll back down in some of that area to make sure that we’re as healthy as we can be.”
Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp understands the early season challenge as an opportunity for the team to get noticed.
“We’ve got to earn our stripes,” Camp said. “We’ve got these goals in mind. It’s not going to be easy.
The early season schedule has been one of the macro storylines surrounding the team in fall camp, with another storyline being how the team will bounce back from their loss to Southern Illinois in last year’s playoffs. While Nielson pointed out that the players learned how to get to the playoffs last year, the next goal is learning how to be able to make a run in the playoffs.
Camp said that players are holding each other accountable for how they are practicing as they are learning the habits it will take to make a run in November and December.
“When we have a lackadaisical day in practice, we talk about ‘Hey, is this what we want in the first round of the playoffs?’,” Camp said. “This is exactly what the first round of the playoffs is going to be like – we’re going to lose. It’s a good chip on our shoulder (and) a lot of motivation.
“It builds a lot of hunger and builds a lot of confidence and builds a lot of trust. We know what’s at stake. We want to be the best team out (on the field).”
Although he was not voted as a team captain, Camp’s leadership skills will always be looked at as the most experienced quarterback on the team. With new transfer Aidan Bouman, a redshirt freshman from Iowa State, incoming freshman Cergio Perez, and sophomore Cole Stenstrom in that quarterback room, they all can learn from the way Camp leads the offense.
“To a certain extent it’s like having a second coach in the room,” Nielson said. “Carson, over the last year, has not just gained confidence but really has gained an understanding offensively of what we’re doing.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t just run our offense, he leads our offense.”
Camp has been providing that support to his fellow quarterbacks.
“I give them endless support and they give me endless support,” Camp said. “We’ve got to help each other out. Even if they're a transfer guy coming in early (or a graduate transfer), it doesn't matter. This is a team sport. We want to put ‘Ws in the column.”
USD will try to put their first W in that column Sep. 3 at Kansas State. The game will start at 6 p.m. local time.
Defense Showing Promise
During Thursday’s practice, the defense was forcing turnovers and passionately celebrating as a team. Defensive back Cameron Tisdale admits the defense enjoys creating those turnovers.
“It makes it fun out here,” Tisdale said. “We always love to come out and compete. Each practice we try to get better and better with that. We make plays and we celebrate together.”
Junior linebacker Brock Mogenson, voted as a team captain for the 2022 season, hopes that creating turnovers in practice translates to creating them during games.
“You get excited when you get a turnover,” Mogenson said. “That's a big play in a game, (being able to) get our offense back on the field because they're performing very well right now. When we're creating those turnovers creates huge opportunities for our team.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.