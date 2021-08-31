Dakota Wesleyan shot a 12-under 276 — 23 strokes better than the next-best score of the second round — to rally for team honors in the Mount Marty Invitational men’s golf tournament. The final round was played on Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
DWU finished with a 2-day score of 597, six strokes better than Concordia (603). Northeast Community College (616) was third.
DWU’s Cade Carpenter shot a final round 8-under 64 to finish the tournament at 1-under 143, earning medalist honors. Dordt’s Freddy Bullock claimed second (146), three strokes back. Concordia’s Drew D’Ercole and Ivan Yabut each shot 1-under 71 to finish in a tie for third at 147.
Mount Marty improved by 32 strokes over their opening round to finish seventh with a two-day score of 696. The Lancers were led by Damion Bresee, who tied for 13th at 155. Jackson Faber (160) tied for 23nd. Willeam Cam (180) finished 38th, Caleb Kirschenman (201) placed 42nd and Trey Vande Kop (218) finished 43rd for the Lancers.
Next up for the Lancer men is the Blue River Invitational, Sept. 8-9. The first round will be played at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska. The final round will be played at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle, Nebraska.
