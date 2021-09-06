CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Fifth year senior Alexis Mitchell’s goal in the 65th minute was the deciding factor as South Dakota defeated Northern Iowa 1-0 Sunday afternoon at the UNI Soccer Field. With the win, the Yotes move to 2-1-2 while the Panthers move to 2-3-1.
After a scoreless 45 minutes, the Panthers started the second half with two quick shots at net but missed high on both to keep the score at 0-0.
In the 65th minute, Mitchell knocked home her first goal of the season and her 15th of her career. Fourth year senior Taylor Cotter was credited with her first assist of the season and 14th of her career.
The Panthers only recorded three shots the rest of the game with two on goal but fifth year senior Emma Harkleroad was able to get in front of them for the save.
South Dakota continues its dominance on the defensive side of things recording its fourth shutout of the season.
USD begins a five-game home stand when they host Drake on Thursday at 6 pm. The Yotes will then host Northern Iowa for senior day on Sunday at 1 p.m.
