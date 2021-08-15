MITCHELL — Ben Ihrke’s two-run double in the seventh as all the scoring Renner needed in a 2-0 victory over the Harrisburg Hops in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Maddux Baggs went 3-for-4, and Tyler Blackburn and Chaz Palmer each had two hits for Renner. Ryan Hander added a hit.
T.J. Miller and former Mount Marty standout Gabe Leon each had two hits for Harrisburg. James Borges, Brandon Ruud and Ian Strum each had a hit.
Ryan Hamilton pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win. Bryce Ahrendt took the loss, going the distance.
Saturday
Harrisburg 15, Brookings 10
MITCHELL — Harrisburg advanced to the championship of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 15-10 victory over Brookings on Saturday in Mitchell.
Ian Strum went 4-for-6 with a double for Harrisburg, which pounded out 21 hits in the contest. Former Mount Marty Lancer Drue Soukup went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Charlie Dubanoski also had three hits, including a double, Josh Kunzmann also went 3-for-4. Jose Martinez doubled and singled. James Borges and T.J. Miller each had two hits. Brandon Ruud had a double and three RBI, and Tom Hill had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Chase McDaniel had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Brookings. Ty Schneider had two hits and three RBI. Jared Tschetter also had two hits. Alex Gauer doubled, and Sam McMacken and Jake Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Former Lancer Jeremiah Mauch pitched four innings in relief of fellow MMU alum Kalib Mauch to pick up the win, with the brothers combining for 11 strikeouts. Tschetter took the loss in relief.
Harrisburg 18, Baltic 0
MITCHELL — Harrisburg’s Jeremiah Mauch and Jason Steckley combined on a six-inning no-hitter as the Hops rolled past the Baltic River Dawgs 18-0 in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Mauch, a former Mount Marty Lancers standout, struck out seven batters in five innings of work. Elliot Faux took the loss.
Jose Martinez went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI, and Charlie Dubanoski went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI for Harrisburg. Josh Kunzmann had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Former Lancer Drew Soukup doubled and singled, driving in two. Ian Strum also doubled and singled. Mitch Steffen had two hits. T.J. Miller and Tom Hill each had a hit in the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.