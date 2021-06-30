VERMILLION — Four University of South Dakota Triathletes were given individual Scholar All-America honors from the College Triathlon Coaches Association and USA Triathlon.
Juniors Payton Ryz, Sammy Whitting and Maddie Lavin were joined by sophomore Ella Kubas as the four honorees. This is Ryz’ third time receiving the honor and Kubas’ second honor. Whitting and Lavin received the honor for the first time.
In order to qualify for the CTCA Scholar All-America honor, athletes must finish inside the top 20 at the national championship and hold a 3.5 grade point average or better. Due to COVID-19, the competition requirement was waived as the national championship for 2020 was canceled.
In the program’s first two years of competition, the Coyotes placed second at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships. The program will begin its third season of competition in 2021.
