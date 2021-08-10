SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The University of Jamestown tallied 115 points and was picked first in the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Jimmies garnered six of the 12 first place votes.
Midland, the NAIA Runner-up last year, was picked second in the poll with 111 points and six first place votes. Dordt was picked third with 100 points, while Concordia came in fourth with 89 points.
Jamestown was the GPAC Regular Season and Tournament Champion in 2020 with a record of 15-1 and a 30-2 overall record. In all, five GPAC teams finished the season ranked or receiving votes (Midland 2nd, Jamestown 3rd, Dordt 4th, Concordia 10th).
Mount Marty, which will make its debut under head coach Belen Albertos on Aug. 25 at Concordia, was picked 12th in the poll.
The 2020 GPAC volleyball season will consist of 16 conference matches with 12 teams competing for the conference crown. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.
POLL: 1, Jamestown (6 first place votes) 115 points; 2, Midland (6) 111; 3, Dordt 100; 4, Concordia 89; 5, Northwestern 87; 6, College of Saint Mary 62; 7, Dakota Wesleyan 60; 8, Hastings 55; 9, Morningside 48; 10, Briar Cliff 29; 11, Doane 25; 12, Mount Marty 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.