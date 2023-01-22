IRENE — Andes Central-Dakota Christian used a balanced attack to beat host Irene-Wakonda in the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Irene.
Halle Olson, Allison Muckey and Josie Brouwer each had nine points for AC-DC (8-1).
Emma Marshall scored a game-high 15 points to lead Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr scored 11 points. Quinn McDonald added eight points.
AC-DC travels to Wessington Springs on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda travels to Beresford on Tuesday.
ANDES CENTRAL-DC (8-1) 13 9 17 9 — 48
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-8) 7 8 8 17 — 40
Dakota Valley 51, Scotland 37
IRENE — Dakota Valley survived an early 12-2 deficit to claim a 51-37 victory over Scotland in the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Irene.
Melina Snoozy scored 16 points to lead Dakota Valley. Jorja VanDenHul had 12 points, Ella Reifenrath finished with nine points and Emerson Mead added eight points in the victory.
Claire Janish, Jenna Vitek and Trinity Bietz each scored eight points for Scotland. Vitek and Bietz each had seven rebounds.
Dakota Valley hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. Scotland hosts Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-8) 2 17 22 10 — 51
SCOTLAND (7-5) 12 5 9 11 — 37
Gayville-Volin 37, Mitchell Christian 19
IRENE — Gayville-Volin held Mitchell Christian to six first-half points on the way to a 37-19 victory in the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Taylor Hoxeng and Paisley Dimmer each scored 12 points, with Hoxeng recording three steals, for Gayville-Volin. Maia Achen added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Kelsey Holdermann had six points and 10 rebounds, and Rebekah Strong had six points and three steals for Mitchell Christian. Jasmyne Lessman added five steals.
Gayville-Volin hosts Wausa on Monday. Mitchell Christian hosts Freeman on Monday.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (0-10) 4 2 8 5 — 19
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-7) 9 15 4 9 — 37
Freeman 49, Freeman Academy-Marion 11
IRENE — Freeman built a 33-8 halftime lead on the way to a 49-11 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Ashlin Jacobsen scored 10 points and Peyton McCune had nine points for Freeman, which had seven players score four points or more. Erin Uecker added five rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Jada Koerner and Leah Goodwin each had three points and five rebounds.
Freeman, 7-5, travels to Mitchell Christian on Monday. Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Irene-Wakonda on Thursday in Freeman.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (4-8) 6 2 3 0 — 11
FREEMAN (7-5) 20 13 12 4 — 49
Lakota Tech 62, Wolsey-Wessington 53
IRENE — Lakota Tech took control in the fourth quarter to claim a 62-53 victory over Wolsey-Wessington in the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Jodene Hunter scored 16 points for Lakota Tech (7-4), which trailed 39-38 after three quarters. Shania Ferguson scored 13 points and Melina Shangreaux added 11 points in the victory.
Leah Williams and Mallory Miller each scored 23 points for Wolsey-Wessington (9-2).
Lakota Tech travels to Hot Springs on Friday, Jan. 27. Wolsey-Wessington travels to Sunshine Bible on Tuesday.
LAKOTA TECH (7-4) 17 10 11 24 — 62
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON (9-2) 12 11 16 16 — 53
Other Games
Alcester-Hudson 53, Bon Homme 50
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson outscored Bon Homme 20-9 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 53-50 victory over the Cavaliers in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Gray and Emily Winquist each scored 12 points for the Cubs.
Jurni Vavruska scored a game-high 23 points for Bon Homme. Jaden Kortan and Erin Heusinkveld each had eight points.
Alcester-Hudson travels to Scotland on Tuesday. Bon Homme faces Kimball-White Lake on Tuesday.
BON HOMME (4-6) 13 12 16 9 — 50
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-6) 11 7 15 20 — 53
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Dell Rapids 37
DELL RAPIDS — Elk Point-Jefferson held Dell Rapids to 23 points through three quarters on the way to a 45-37 victory over the Quarriers in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ashley Brewer scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Van Roekel had 11 points for EPJ. Bentlee Kollbaum posted nine rebounds and Cera Schmitz had six steals in the victory.
Liz Price finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds for Dell Rapids. Kerrigan Kindopp also had 11 points.
EPJ, 6-5, hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday. Dell Rapids hosts Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-5) 10 12 15 8 — 45
DELL RAPIDS (1-11) 7 8 8 14 — 37
Beresford 59, Chester 42
BERESFORD —Ella Merriman scored a game-high 25 points to lead Beresford past Chester Area 59-42 in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Autumn Namminga scored 10 points for Beresford. Harley Koth grabbed 11 rebounds, with Lilly Seivert pulling down eight boards. Merriman and Namminga each had three steals in the victory.
Emery Larson led Chester Area with 14 points. Emmerson Eppard added 11 points.
Beresford, 5-5 overall and 3-3 in Big East play, hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday. Chester Area travels to face McCook Central-Montrose in the opening round of the Big East Tournament on Thursday.
CHESTER AREA (2-9) 17 8 8 9 — 42
BERESFORD (5-5) 14 14 19 12 — 59
Centerville 61, Avon 43
AVON — Centerville built a 33-18 halftime lead o the way to a 61-43 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Thea Gust finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Centerville. Lillie Eide had 11 points, four assists and three steals. Bailey Hansen had seven rebounds in the victory.
Courtney Sees posted 19 points and four assists for Avon. Lila Vanderlei had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Centerville travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. Avon travels to Burke on Tuesday.
AVON (4-7) 7 11 11 14 — 43
CENTERVILLE (9-2) 12 21 15 13 — 61
