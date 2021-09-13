The Yankton Gazelles had a tall task on their hands Monday night.
The second-rated, unbeaten Sioux Falls Washington Warriors came to town on and showed up meaning business.
Washington would go on to defeat Yankton in straight sets 25-23, 25-15, 25-15.
Despite the sweep for Washington, Yankton controlled the pace early. The Gazelles jumped out to a fast start, forcing two early timeouts from Washington head coach Kelly Schroeder.
“We saw it in the first set,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “We played with confidence, everyone was relaxed and we were seeing it with our play..”
Yankton’s early lead was erased with five-straight Washington points to tie the set at 21-21. A few late lead changes ended the set with a 25-23 Warrior victory.
“We’ve seen just how good we can play, it’s just a matter of sustaining the confidence and calmness when things don’t go our way,” said Law. “We are battling the mental aspect of the game.”
Washington didn’t look back after the set one comeback victory. A high-powered attack led to 25-15 25-15 victories in sets two and three to complete the sweep.
The Warriors were balanced on their attack as Joslyn Richardson, Carlie Beckstrand, and Kyra Thortenson each had nine kills.
For Yankton, senior Jordyn Salvatori posted eight kills, while sophomore Camille McDermott had 22 assists and 10 digs.
“We are going to learn from these games and situations early in the year,” said Law. “It’s good for us to be in these pressure situations like we were early in the match. When things don’t go our way we can’t get down on ourselves.”
It was a clean sweep for Washington on the night after posting two set victories in each of the junior varsity, sophomore, freshman A and freshman B games.
Sioux Falls Washington (5-0) looks ahead to a matchup of undefeateds on Thursday night, as they host Pierre (7-0)
The Gazelles (3-8) have a quick turnaround with another home match tonight (Tuesday) with Huron.
“We will take the things we did well tonight and try to build off them,” said Law. “Like every game, we are going to come in confident and relaxed; knowing how we are capable of playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.