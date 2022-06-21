MITCHELL — The Yankton Lakers split with Mitchell Black in youth baseball action on Tuesday in Mitchell.
Yankton won the opener 2-1.
Sam Gokie doubled and singled, and Easton Feser had two hits for Yankton. Tate Beste added a hit in the victory.
Christian Weier picked up the win, striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of work. Carter Boomsma got the final two outs, one by strikeout, for the save.
Mitchell won the nightcap 7-6.
Easton Feser went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Beste and Gokie each had two hits. Jace Sedlacek and Beck Ryken each doubled for the Lakers.
Boston Frick took the loss, striking out four in five innings of work.
The Lakers, 9-6, travels to Brandon Valley on Friday.
Vermillion 7, Greysox 1
Vermillion used a pair of big innings to claim a 7-1 victory over the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Ryan Vitt had two hits and Ryne Chapman doubled for Vermillion. Nolan Nygren, Karson Preister, Cooper Reiser, Padraig Fulton, Duke Job and Grant Roerig each had a hit in the victory.
Liam Villanueva doubled for Yankton. Eli Anderson, Jack Brandt, Brett Taggart, Cale Haselhorst and Ryan Turner each had a hit.
Hayden Christopherson struck out eight over four shutout innings for the win. Nygren struck out three in three innings of relief. Brandt took the loss, striking out two in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Turner struck out four and Devon Coke struck out three in relief.
Vermillion, 7-2, travels to Canton on Friday. The Greysox, 10-5-1, host Watertown on Friday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Vermillion 14, B-AH 2
BERESFORD — Vermillion downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 14-2 in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Connor Peterson tripled and doubled, and Hayden Christopherson had two hits for Vermillion. Joel Dahlhoff doubled. Riley Sudbeck, Eric Sulzle, Jack Vitt and Michael Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Dominic Van Egdom doubled, and Robert Watkins and Evan Brown each had a hit for B-AH.
Kobe Detlefsen pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Peterson struck out three in two innings of shutout relief. Three different pitchers worked for B-AH.
Vermillion travels to Dakota Valley on Thursday. B-AH travels to Sioux Falls Post 911 on June 30.
Dakota Valley 12, Elk Point-Jefferson 10
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley outlasted Elk Point-Jefferson in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Benjamin Prouty had three hits, and Owen Rigg doubled and singled for EPJ. Brody Van Roekel, Levi Hanson and Jace Shatswell each had two hits. Daniel Havermann and Tanner Nieman each had a hit in the effort.
Van Roekel took the loss in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.