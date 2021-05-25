SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota men and women’s golf programs had two members named to the Summit League All-Academic team announced by the league office Tuesday. Junior Laerke Jensen and senior Matt Tolan each earned the honor for their dedication and hard work in both the classroom and on the golf course.
For Jensen, this is her second straight appearance on the all-Academic team after earning a spot as a sophomore in 2019-20. Jensen has a perfect 4.0 GPA as an accounting major heading into her senior season with the Yotes.
On the course, the Hobro, Denmark native turned in top-15 finishes in her final two events and tied for 12th place at the Summit League Championships. She shot a season average of 78.17 which ranked third on the team and had two rounds of par or below on the season. She competed in all 18 rounds (six events) for the Yotes this past spring and tied for the lowest 54-hole score on the season with a 222.
Tolan is one of two seniors on the squad this season. After COVID-19 cut his previous senior season short, Tolan came back for one more final season in which he earned all-league first team. He led the team with a 73.44 stroke average on the season and tied with Tate Arends for the lowest 54-hole score with a 214. He shot a low round of 69 and record seven round of par or below. Tolan competed in all six events and had a pair of top-10 finishes including a runner-up at the Stampede at the Creek.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native has a 3.6 GPA in business and earned a spot on the academic all-league team for the first time in his career. Tolan is a three-time member of the Summit League honor roll.
