Every time the Yankton Bucks and Watertown Arrows meet on the gridiron, “there’s always something on the line” in the eyes of Bucks head coach Brady Muth.
That statement holds true in 2023, as the 2-0 Bucks head to Watertown Arrows Stadium to take on the 2-0 Arrows at 7 p.m. Friday.
“For us, this is Yankton-Watertown,” Muth said. “This is a big deal for our kids. Our kids pay attention to tradition and history down here. They understand what Yankton-Watertown has meant in the past and what it means this year. You can see it. There are two teams that are evenly matched. It’s going to have playoff implications down the road.”
Arrows head coach John Hodorff added his team understands the historical implications of the rivalry.
“If you bump back to the late 90s and 2000s, I would have to say Yankton and Watertown was the rivalry,” Hodorff said. “Every year, one of the two of them was going to win ESD and compete for a state title.”
Bucks wide receiver Austin Gobel can tell what the game means to the coaching staff and added that passion has trickled down to the team.
“When there’s a rivalry, you want to be on the winning side of that,” he said.
While Yankton has shown potential in the trenches, Muth expects Watertown’s offensive and defensive lines to present challenges to the Bucks Friday.
“Their offensive and defensive lines look like college offensive and defensive lines,” Muth said. “They’re big, tall, long guys that have a lot of weight and move people.”
Watertown’s offensive line creates holes for senior running back Juven Hudson.
“He’s been one of the most electric backs in the state the last three years,” Muth said, “He’s the biggest, fastest and strongest he’s ever been (with it being) his senior year.”
The biggest challenge for Yankton’s defense in Muth’s eyes is to stop Watertown’s rushing attack. However, he added the Bucks cannot key in too much on the run or the Arrows could use a potent passing attack, led by quarterback Treyton Himmerich, to hurt the defense.
“The thing that scares me in their pass game is their play action because you’ve got to be so diligent in stopping their run,” Muth said.
“The way we play football today, the offense is expected to win a one-on-one (battle) We have to be able to compete in one-on-one situations and get over to cover things, not give up underneath stuff. Even though (Watertown) is a team that’s going to run the football well, our defense and secondary has to be on top of its game because it’s going to get caught up in things if they’re not.”
Another key to the game in Muth’s eyes is for the Bucks to keep up their offensive prowess, because if the Arrows get stops, they may try to counter Yankton’s fast-paced offensive attack.
“When their defense is playing well, they keep people off the field,” he said. They get to run the ball and do a great job of playing keep-away with the running game.”
Hodorff praised Yankton’s ability to reload its roster and be able to use its speed to its advantage.
“They have guys that stepped right into those spots that they didn’t know if they had voids or not (after last season),” he said. “Offensively, they’re still moving fast. That’s something that’s hard to prepare for.”
Watertown scored two defensive touchdowns in its 32-13 victory over Huron last week. With Yankton committing four turnovers in its 42-27 victory over Spearfish last week, Muth said the team needs to win the turnover battle to give itself the best chance to win.
“If you lose the turnover battle, you are going to lose a football game,” he said.
The Bucks and Arrows look for victory No. 3 on the season Friday night.
