VERMILLION — A career-high 30 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt and a quality defensive effort propelled the Coyotes to their second-straight Summit League win with an 80-63 victory over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon in Vermillion. South Dakota has now won back-to-back games and boosted its record to 7-8 (2-1 Summit) while Western Illinois drops to 8-6 (1-2 Summit). 

In the 28th meeting all-time between these two schools, South Dakota won its 19th game against the Leathernecks and has now won the last seven meetings. 

