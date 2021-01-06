SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior basketball player Stanley Umude has been named the Summit League December Athlete of the Month as announced by the league office Wednesday.
This marks Umude’s first career Summit League monthly honor. Earlier this season, Umude earned the Summit League’s Player of the Week honors on Dec. 14.
Umude has been a leader for the Coyote squad that has 11 new players on it this season. Umude led the Summit League with 24.2 points per game in the month of December. He shot 52.3 percent (56-107) from the field and 40.6 percent (13-32) from deep. Umude also hauled in 7.3 rebounds per game and dished out 16 assists in six games in December.
Umude’s 41 points against South Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon was at the time tied for the most points scored in a Division I game this season and is eighth in program history. Currently, he sits tied for second with Iowa’s Luka Garza for most points in a Division I game. The mark also set a Sanford Pentagon Division I record for most points scored in the building. Umude’s 17-of-26 shooting against SDSU is the most made FG’s in a Division I game this season as well.
The San Antonio, Texas, native scored in double figures in all six games in December including four games of 20+ points and two games of 30+ points. Umude tallied two double double’s during the month with 25 points and 12 rebounds against Nebraska and 41 points and 11 rebounds against SDSU.
Umude and the Coyotes are back in action this Friday and Saturday at Kansas City with tip-off set for 7 p.m. both nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.