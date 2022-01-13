EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with newly-reported schedule changes.
Several area programs announced schedule changes due to weather or health reasons.
— The Tri-Valley at Beresford basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, will be played today (Thursday). Varsity girls are set for 6 p.m., with varsity boys to follow.
— The Bon Homme at Freeman basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, will be played on Friday, Jan. 28. Varsity girls will begin at 6:15 p.m., with varsity boys to follow.
— The Freeman at Chester boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Friday, will be played on Friday, Feb. 11. JV game is set for 4 p.m., with varsity to follow.
— The Menno at Bridgewater-Emery girls’ basketball game, scheduled for today, will be played on Saturday, Jan. 29. The JV game will begin at 2:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
The Menno at Howard basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, will now be played on Monday, Feb. 7. Varsity girls will begin at 6:15 p.m., with boys to follow.
The Ethan at Menno basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 12. JV games will begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity girls at 5:45 p.m. and varsity boys to follow. Menno will hold is “Military Appreciation Night” in conjunction with the games, with all current and retired military personnel admitted free to the game.
In addition, all practices for Menno athletic teams will be cancelled through Monday, Jan. 17.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson at Ponca basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, will be played on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Ponca, Nebraska. JV games will begin at noon, with varsity girls and boys to follow.
— The boys’ basketball game featuring Walthill at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. The girls’ game between the programs was postponed on Wednesday. No makeup dates have been announced.
— The start time of Friday’s Niobrara-Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley basketball doubleheader has been adjusted due to weather concerns. JV games will begin at 3 p.m., followed by varsity girls and boys.
— The Winnebago at Wynot basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
