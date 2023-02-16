TEA — Drew Ryken continued his hot shooting from outside, hitting six three-pointers and scoring a game-high 22 points as Yankton downed Tea Area 77-68 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
The six three-pointers — and 20 in the past three games — have pushed Drew Ryken to a YHS record in made three-pointers on the season. He has 63 made threes this season, one better than the 62 made by Tate Pesicka in the 2004-05 season.
“Drew has shot the ball extremely well this season. He’d be the first to credit his teammates for finding him. He’s put a ton of time in the gym,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “Drew is in pretty good company. Tate was a Gatorade Player of the Year, one of the best players in program history. For Drew to be up there with him says a lot.”
Drew Ryken also had eight rebounds and three assists for the Bucks. Rugby Ryken posted 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Cody Oswald scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Michael Mors and Landon Potts each had nine points, with Potts going 3-of-3 from three-point range.
“Our bench played extremely well tonight,” Haynes said. The Bucks had 21 points off the bench. “Tucker Gilmore gave us some great minutes off the bench when Cody and Michael were in foul trouble. Landon went 3-of-3 from three. Isaiah (Schelhaas) was active on both ends.”
Sam Almas scored 19 points, and Reis Kirschenman had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Tea Area. Blake Thompson added 11 points for the Titans.
“Our defense wasn’t what it has been, but give Tea a lot of credit,” Haynes said. “Kirschenman hurt us inside. Their guards were quick and got in the lane, then hit some shots from outside.”
Yankton trailed 33-30 at the half, but the Bucks ran up 47 second-half points to take control.
Yankton, 12-4, hosts Douglas today (Friday). Tea Area, 12-6, moves back to Class A competition after two tough losses to Class AA teams this week, hosting Elk Point-Jefferson today.
“Going back to last Friday, this will be five games in eight days, which is not an easy task. But no excuses,” Haynes said. “Our guys have got to be ready to go, because this is a Douglas team that can score a ton.”
Tea Area won the JV game 64-44. For Yankton, Gilmore led the way with 13 points. Potts and Matthew Sheldon each had 10 points.
The Titans claimed the ‘C’ game 66-53. Abe O’Brien led Yankton with 14 points. Carter Boomsma had 11 points and Owen Eidsness added 10 points.
