TEA — Drew Ryken continued his hot shooting from outside, hitting six three-pointers and scoring a game-high 22 points as Yankton downed Tea Area 77-68 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.

The six three-pointers — and 20 in the past three games — have pushed Drew Ryken to a YHS record in made three-pointers on the season. He has 63 made threes this season, one better than the 62 made by Tate Pesicka in the 2004-05 season.

