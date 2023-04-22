VERMILLION — Despite there not being a score on the scoreboard during the South Dakota Coyotes’ spring game Saturday at the DakotaDome, Bob Nielson believes his entire team won the spring and is set up for success heading into the summer.
“The amount of reps we got – 75 to 80 plays – (as well as) getting young guys plays under fire with fans around, that’s what you want spring games to be about,” Nielson said.
Nielson was happy with the way his offense competed in the game despite stressing the need for the team to clean up penalties and turnovers.
“Our experienced offensive group played better than we did a week ago which is one of the things you want to see improvement in every week,” he said.
Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman, who took the first series for the Coyotes, played with a lot of confidence in Nielson’s eyes. Bouman said the offense clicked right from the get-go.
“(As an offense), we had a talk about a week ago,” Bouman said. “We have the talent, but mentally we have to keep staying focused. We bought into that today and we did a really good job.”
Bouman threw two touchdowns in the scrimmage, the first being on a 14-yard post corner route to Carter Bell.
“We’ve built great chemistry since my time here,” Bouman said.
In the secondary, Shahid Barros and Dominic Reaves both had excellent games for the Coyotes. Nielson praised the improvements of both players during spring ball.
Reaves had three pass breakups in the scrimmage, one of which was on a fade route intended for Javion Phelps. He attributed his successful scrimmage to understanding what the offense might run in certain situations.
“Whenever they come out in a certain formation, I know what they want to hit (depending on the) down and distance,” Reaves said. “I'm feeling like, ‘Alright, he probably won't throw this out or he might throw the slant on second-and-short.’ It's understanding the playbook and what they want to run in the situation.”
With the similarities of new offensive coordinator Josh Davis’ scheme to the Missouri Valley Football Conference teams the Coyotes will play during the season, Reaves believes it will help the defense come the fall.
“The way that he's got the pistol, the play action, the long-developing plays, (it is) making sure I'm understanding what's going on and reading my keys,” he said. “I'm understanding where the tight ends coming out at, where the backs go and understanding where everyone's at. We know when we get to another team, we’ll understand that we've seen this before.”
Nielson likes the way Barros has stepped into the cornerback role throughout the spring. Barros was seeing the field well and was aggressive in getting into the backfield during the scrimmage. On one play, he tackled running back Charles Pierre Jr. for a loss.
“I like to play aggressively,” Barros said. “It's how I play and got to this position where I'm at now. (My focus is) trying to keep that mentality playing.”
Pierre Jr. had a good scrimmage for the Coyotes as he was the feature back on numerous series.
“Charles had a good spring honestly and demonstrated he's a guy that we can count on as we move ahead into the fall,” Nielson said.
The redshirt freshman from Orlando, Florida, will be in the mix during the fall with Mike Mansaray as well as Nate Thomas and Travis Theis, both of whom did not play Saturday.
“To get Travis and Nate’s experience back in the backfield and then have some guys underneath of them like Mike and Charles makes us feel good about that position,” Nielson said.
The eighth-year coach of the Coyotes talked about the players having patience with learning new systems and feels good about the progress his team made this spring.
“Every day, we came off the field and felt we were a better football team,” Nielson said. “All of our guys were working hard. We're seeing development and all of them.”
The team started the event with warmups and individual drills, then transitioned into 7-on-7 and the scrimmage portion of the practice.
South Dakota can look a little more forward to game one on the schedule, a road contest at Missouri Sept. 2.
