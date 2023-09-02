Through the ebbs and flows of the game, Jonah Miyazawa wanted to give his football team a spark.
“I wanted to get our whole team rolling,” Miyazawa said.
Miyazawa did just that, as his 62-yard kickoff return jumpstarted the Mount Marty Lancers football team after the Briar Cliff Chargers had just cut the lead in half, 14-7, with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter.
“Everybody did their part on that kick return and open up the hole,” Miyazawa said. “We made everything happen from there.”
The Lancers scored 26 of the game’s final 33 points to earn a 40-14 victory over the Chargers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Jonah is a big-time playmaker,” said Lancers head coach John Michaletti. “We put him back there to make those big plays. It’s the full unit that (creates those playmaking opportunities) and he reaps the benefit of it.”
The Lancers got a field goal on the ensuing possession but scored touchdowns on their next two possessions to seize a 31-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
Lancers quarterback Ken Gay II said Miyazawa’s return gave the entire stadium “a big boost.”
“It did a lot for us,” Gay said. “We wanted to go punch that one in. We had to do something after that. It gave us big momentum.”
Gay finished 12-of-16 passing for 167 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the victory. He rolled out to his right and threw a highlight-reel 34-yard touchdown pass to Rex Ryken to give MMU a 24-7 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“It’s a lot of fun to give the team confidence and fans something they like to see,” Gay said.
“I want to put points on the board. That’s my main goal.”
On the ensuing BCU drive, Lancers defensive lineman Dalyn Norman intercepted Chargers quarterback Luke Davies and returned it 16 yards to the BCU 30.
“We had a stunt and (we had to) be ready to go and start fast. When (Cameron Middleton) came by and got him in front, he threw it and I was like, ‘The ball’s coming to me. Catch the ball and try to score,’” Norman said.
Michaletti was proud of the way Norman played in the victory.
“I can’t say enough about how hard Dalyn’s worked,” Michaletti said. “I’m glad to see him reap the benefit. Not too many defensive linemen get that opportunity.”
The third-year head coach of the Lancers added that there are many leaders in the defensive line group and credited their play, holding BCU to 53 yards rushing.
“We want to be able to stop the run,” Michaletti said. “To hold them under 100 yards (rushing) is impressive.”
The Lancers won back-to-back games for the first time in program history.
Michaletti wanted the Lancers to get off to a faster start Saturday. On the opening drive of the game, the Lancers marched down the field as Trevor Fitzgerald took a 39-yard screen pass untouched to the end zone and Miyazawa caught a nice 21-yard throw by Gay for the Lancers’ second score of the game to lead 14-0 after the first quarter.
“That was huge,” Michaletti said. “We wanted to make sure we started a little faster this week and get momentum on our side.”
Miyazawa added the Lancers need to build on their 2-0 (1-0 GPAC) start and not become complacent.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up here the next three games, so we’ve got to get back to work and watch this film,” he said.
BCU dropped to 0-2 (0-1 GPAC) on the season.
The Lancers head on the road for the first time in 2023 as they take on the Dordt Defenders Sept. 9. Dordt, 1-0, had 228 rushing yards in its 49-7 victory over GPAC foe Doane to open its season Saturday.
“We haven’t had any look at them yet, but I expect them to have a heavy ground game again,” Michaletti said. “It’ll be a good test for our defense.”
Kickoff between the Lancers and Defenders is set for 1 p.m. at Open Space Park Football Field in Sioux Center, Iowa.
