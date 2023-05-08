BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks beat Aberdeen Central and Huron as part of a boys’ tennis event on Saturday in Brookings.
The Bucks edged Aberdeen Central 5-4.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 8:15 pm
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks beat Aberdeen Central and Huron as part of a boys’ tennis event on Saturday in Brookings.
The Bucks edged Aberdeen Central 5-4.
For the Bucks, Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne and Jack Pederson won in singles play. Harrison Krajewski and Zachary Briggs, and Ethan Marsh and Luke Moeller won in doubles play.
The Bucks finished the regular season with a 7-2 victory over Huron.
Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Rockne- Pederson and Moeller each won in singles for Yankton. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski, and Rockne and Pederson won in doubles play.
Yankton, 17-7, heads to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Tuesday in Mitchell.
SINGLES: Mitchell Hofer AC def. Zachary Briggs 10-4; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Anderson Prehn 10-3; Christopher Rockne Y def. Sekou Gogue 10-2; Jack Riggs AC def. Ethan Marsh 10-4; Jack Pederson Y def. Preston Kreber 10-1; Hunter Miller AC def. Luke Moeller 10-7
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Hofer-Prehn 10-8; Gogue-Riggs AC def. Rockne-Pederson 10-9 (7-5); Marsh-Moeller Y def. Kreber-Sam Casper 10-9 (7-2)
JV: Patrick Kralicek Y def. Casper 10-5
YANKTON 7, HURON 2
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Hay Klu Moo Taw 10-3; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Dah Christ Moo 10-3; Christopher Rockne Y def. Lauy Kue Say 10-5; Lah Doh Soe H def. Ethan Marsh 10-6; Jack Pederson Y def. Say Poe 10-2; Luke Moeller Y def. Matthew Thin 10-9 (7-3)
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewksi Y def. Hay Klu Moo Taw-Dah Christ Moo 10-8; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Lah Doh Soe-Hser N Wah 10-9 (7-5); Lauy Kue Say-Say Poe H def. Marsh-Moeller 10-3
JV: Maner Htoo H def. Patrick Kralicek 10-6
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.