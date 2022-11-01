GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin earned its 20th win and its junior setter hit another milestone as the Raiders downed Menno 25-8, 25-15, 23-25, 15-17 in the second round of the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Gayville.
The Raiders (20-10) will host Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in the final round of region play.
Junior Keeley Larson finished with 51 assists and 24 digs, going over 3,000 assists for her career. Maia Achen posted 31 kills and 17 digs. Keanna Lee had 10 kills, Taylor Hoxeng posted 20 digs, and Ayla Dimmer added five kills and two ace serves in the victory.
For Menno (7-21), Ashton Massey posted five kills and six blocks. Julia Buechler posted five kills and 23 digs. Maggie Miller had 19 digs and two ace serves. Josie Stokes posted four kills and three blocks. Alana Fergen finished with eight assists, Abby Bender had eight digs and six assists, and Halle Van Hove added 12 digs for the Wolves.
Scotland 3, Alcester-Hudson 2
SCOTLAND — Scotland rallied to a 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over Alcester-Hudson in the second round of the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Scotland.
Scotland (12-13) advances to face top-seeded Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Alcester-Hudson finished at 10-21.
Trinity Bietz posted 12 kills, and Martina DeBoer had 10 kills, 28 digs and four blocks for Scotland. Kalley Vitek finished with 12 assists and 15 digs. Claire Janish had nine assists, three ace serves and 17 digs. Bailey Vitek posted 21 digs, Grace Robb had 16 digs and Jerica Stark added five blocks in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 18 kills. Alexis Gray posted 12 kills and 13 digs. Ella Serck had 45 assists and 24 digs. Emma Moller had 10 kills and 13 digs. Hannah Ahart had 21 digs and Jenna Manning added 13 digs for the Cubs.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Centerville 0
VIBORG — Coral Mason finished with 19 kills and 15 digs to lead Viborg-Hurley past Centerville 25-20, 25-8, 25-8 in the second round of the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Viborg.
Viborg-Hurley (18-12) advances to face Gayville-Volin on Thursday in Gayville. Centerville finishes at 11-19.
Denae Mach had nine kills and nine digs, and Mataya Vannorsdel posted 31 assists for Viborg-Hurley. Charlie Nelson posted 22 digs and three ace serves. Jenna Graves added 11 digs.
Thea Gust had seven kills, and Macey Hostetler had 15 assists and nine digs for Centerville. Bailey Hansen also had nine digs. Mackenzie Meyer added two ace serves.
Freeman 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
FREEMAN — Top-seeded Freeman advanced in the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-12 victory over Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Freeman.
The Flyers (19-9) will host Scotland on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda finished at 5-23.
Kate Miller finished with 15 kills and nine digs, and Zo Butler posted 10 kills, six digs and four ace serves for Freeman. Cami Fransen had 34 assists and eight digs. Erin Uecker posted nine kills, 10 digs, two blocks and two ace serves. Ashlin Jacobsen had 15 digs and three ace serves. Emily Mendel finished with 13 digs and four ace serves in the victory.
Zoey Anderson finished with seven kills, and Madison Orr had six kills and nine digs for Irene-Wakonda. Emerson Flynn had nine assists. Quinn McDonald had 14 digs. Quincey Flynn added eight digs.
Region 5A
Wagner 3, SCW 0
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders made quick work of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, sweeping the Blackhawks 25-19, 25-2, 25-11 in the second round of the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Wagner.
Wagner (29-3) advances to host Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. SC-W finishes at 10-19.
Emma Yost led a balanced Wagner attack with 10 kills and 17 digs. Shalayne Nagel had nine kills and six blocks. Shona Kocer posted six kills and six blocks. Macy Koupal had 27 assists, 11 digs and four ace serves. Avari Bruguier had six kills and 11 digs. Madi Knebel added two ace serves in the victory.
Kamryn Ochsner had five kills and seven digs, and Lizzie Boschee had five kills and two blocks for SC-W. Kenlie Fridley had seven assists. Bella Fry added seven digs.
Platte-Geddes 3, Hanson 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored its 25th victory of the season and Regan Hoffman reached a career milestone as the Black Panthers swept past Hanson 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 in the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Platte.
Platte-Geddes, 25-7, will host Kimball-White Lake on Thursday. Hanson finishes with a 10-17 record.
Hoffman finished with nine kills, 10 digs and three ace serves, recording her 2,000th career dig in the process. Karley VanDerWerff finished with 13 kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Avery DeVries had 29 assists and nine digs. Cadence Van Zee finished with seven kills, 10 digs and five ace serves. Baleigh Nachtigal had nine digs and three ace serves, and Hadley Hanson added 12 digs in the victory.
Taziah Hawkin finished with four kills and Jalyn Kampshoff had nine assists for Hanson. Kiana Berg added two blocks.
MVP 3, Parkston 0
WAGNER — Reagan Rus finished with 17 kills and 20 digs to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Parkston 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 in the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Wagner.
MVP (18-11) advances to face top-seeded Wagner on Thursday in Wagner. Parkston finished at 16-15.
Vanessa Hoffman had 29 assists in the victory.
Mya Nuebel posted 14 kills for Parkston. Gracie Oakley had seven kills. Faith Oakley finished with 22 assists and 19 digs. Lauren Ziebart added 18 digs.
Region 4A
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Beresford 0
ELK POINT — The No. 3 seed Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies swept the No. 6 seed Beresford Watchdogs 27-25, 25-23, 25-19 in Region 4A Tournament action Tuesday.
EPJ was led by Natalie Havertz’ 14 kills. Alyssa Chytka registered 35 digs for the Huskies. Sophia Giorgio had an excellent game as she tallied 45 assists to go with 16 digs.
For Beresford, Irelyn Fickbohm and Megan DeLay had four kills apiece. Rachel Zanter added eight digs.
Elk Point travels to No. 2 seed Canton Thursday to play the C-Hawks in the next round Thursday.
Dakota Valley 3, Parker 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The No. 1 seed Dakota Valley Panthers defeated the No. 8 seed Parker Pheasants 25-7, 25-9, 25-7 in Region 4A Tournament action Tuesday.
Dakota Valley was led by Claire Munch’s 11 kills. Logan Miller registered 20 assists. Reagan VanRooyan registered eight digs to go with five service aces.
Parker was led by Halle Berens’ five kills and 28 digs. Terryn Fuller registered 11 assists for the Pheasants.
Dakota Valley plays No. 5 seed Tea Area at home Thursday in the next round of the Region 4A Tournament.
Region 5B
TDA 3, Colome 0
ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour swept Colome 25-8, 25-17, 25-13 to advance in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Armour.
TDA (24-4) advances to face Wessington Springs on Thursday in Bonesteel. Colome finished at 8-22.
Megan Reiner finished with 15 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 19 assists, 11 digs and three ace serves. Gracey Schatz had seven kills, 10 digs and four ace serves. Callie Westendorf posted 12 digs and Mia Reiner added three ace serves in the victory.
Gregory 3, AC-DC 0
BUKRE — Gregory advanced in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament with a 25-21, 25-19, 29-27 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday in Burke.
Gregory, 13-15, advances to face top-seeded Burke on Thursday in Bonesteel.
Cassidy Keiser posted 16 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Jordan Svatos posted 28 assists, 11 digs, three ace serves and three blocks. Asia VanDerWerff had nine kills and Mya Determan added eight kills and two ace serves in the victory.
Mahpiya Irving had seven kills, 13 digs and six assists for AC-DC. Josie Brouwer had five kills, 13 assists and two blocks. Abigail Svatos also had five kills. Lori DeCord posted 16 digs for the Thunder.
Wessington Springs 3, Avon 0
ARMOUR — Avery Orth finished with 16 kills, 14 digs and four blocks to lead Wessington Springs past Avon 25-16, 26-24, 25-18 in the second round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Armour.
Wessington Springs (24-8) advances to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday in Bonesteel. Avon ends its season at 9-18.
Alyssa Grohs posted 27 assists for Wessington Springs. Raylee Fagerhaug had 18 digs and Ashlyn Weber added 12 digs in the victory.
Courtney Sees finished with 14 kills and 17 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 17 assists, 16 digs and two ace serves. Macy Voigt added 10 digs.
Burke 3, Corsica-Stickney 0
BURKE — Top-seeded Burke earned a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Corsica-Stickney in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Burke.
Burke, 29-4, will take on Gregory on Thursday. Corsica-Stickney finishes at 8-19.
Kailee Frank had 14 kills, and Adisyn Indahl had 12 kills, 15 digs and six ace serves for Burke. Ava Sargent had 18 assists. Elly Witt finished with 13 assists. Paige Bull had nine kills and five blocks, and Elle Johnson added 14 digs for the Cougars.
Jacey Kemp finished with six kills for Corsica-Stickney. Sutten Eide had 14 assists. Payton DeLange added 11 digs.
