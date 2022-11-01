3,000 Assists

Gayville-Volin junior Keeley Larson, holding volleyball, recorded her 3,000th career assist during the Raiders' victory over Menno in the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Gayville.

 Submitted Photo

GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin earned its 20th win and its junior setter hit another milestone as the Raiders downed Menno 25-8, 25-15, 23-25, 15-17 in the second round of the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Gayville.

The Raiders (20-10) will host Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in the final round of region play.

