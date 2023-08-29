The Yankton Gazelles dropped a pair of 5-4 decisions in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts. The matches marked the home opener for the Gazelles.

Brandon Valley edged Yankton to start the day. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each won in singles, with Gordon surviving a tiebreaker and a super-tiebreaker to earn the victory. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.