The Yankton Gazelles dropped a pair of 5-4 decisions in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts. The matches marked the home opener for the Gazelles.
Brandon Valley edged Yankton to start the day. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each won in singles, with Gordon surviving a tiebreaker and a super-tiebreaker to earn the victory. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles.
O’Gorman ended the day with a victory over Yankton. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon each won in singles play for Yankton. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles action.
Yankton travels to Mitchell on Friday to face Mitchell and Madison.
BRANDON VALLEY 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Addison Meyers 6-1, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Keera Kriech 6-2, 6-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Melia Thelen 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), (13-11); Sophia Menden BV def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-1, 6-2; Abby Boersma BV def. Karalyn Koerner 6-2, 6-0; Reagan Morrell BV def. Meagan Scott 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Meyers-Thelen 6-3, 6-2; Kriech-Boersma BV def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 3-6, 6-2, (10-5); Morrell-Menden BV def. Scott-Koerner 7-5, 6-3
JV: McKenzie Johnson BV def. Annie Baumann 10-1; Claudia Scholten BV def. Presley Sedlacek 10-2; Johnson-Scholten BV def. Baumann-Sedlacek 10-5
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Lucy Koziara 6-1, 6-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ellie Huber 6-4, 6-4; Addison Gordon Y def. Katelyn Connelly 7-5, 6-1; Sarah Jamous OG def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-0, 6-1; Hadley Garry OG de. Karalyn Koerner 6-2, 6-1; Wilnel Farhat OG def. Meagan Scott 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Koziara-Huber 3-6, 6-4, (10-4); Connelly-Garry OG def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 6-4, 7-5; Farhat-Jamous OG def. Scott-Koerner 6-2, 6-4
JV: Victoria Chen OG def. Annie Baumann 10-1; Elise Koller Y def. Fayth Eggerstedt 10-6; Baumann-Presley Sedlacek Y def. Eggerstedt-Chen 10-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.