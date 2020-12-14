TYNDALL — Bon Homme spoiled a milestone night for Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley, as the Cavaliers downed the Eagles 49-37 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
McKenzie Carson scored 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bon Homme (1-1). Camille Sykora posted eight points, three assists and three steals. Jurni Vavruska also had eight points. Jenae Alberts had 12 rebounds and three steals, and Jaden Kortan added three steals for the Cavaliers.
O’Malley scored 18 points on the night to reach 1,000 points for her career. She is the fifth O’Malley sibling to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Also for Irene-Wakonda, Emma Marshall posted 11 points and six steals. Madison Orr had nine rebounds for the Eagles.
Bon Homme continues a four-game home stand against Scotland on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda, 0-2, hosts Wagner today (Tuesday) in Irene.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-2) 8 14 7 8 — 37
BON HOMME (1-1) 23 4 11 11 — 49
Vermillion 59, Canton 35
VERMILLION — The Vermillion girls recorded 25 steals as a team on the way to a 59-35 victory over Canton in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Lexi Plitzuweit posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Vermillion (2-0). Leah Herbster finished with 11 points. Shandie Ludwig and Brooke Jensen each had four steals in the victory.
Lakan Meister led Canton (1-1) with 10 points.
Vermillion travels to Ponca, Nebraska, on Thursday. Canton hosts Garretson today (Tuesday).
CANTON (1-1) 16 3 5 11 — 35
VERMILLION (2-0) 9 17 22 11 — 59
Norfolk Catholic 42, Cedar Catholic 34
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic built a 21-12 halftime lead on the way to a 42-34 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Mary Fennessy scored 12 points to lead Norfolk Catholic. Avery Hosten posted nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Norfolk Catholic hosts cross-town rival Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday. Cedar Catholic travels to Crofton today (Tuesday).
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (1-3) 11 10 5 16 — 42
CEDAR CATHOLIC (0-2) 6 6 6 16 — 34
