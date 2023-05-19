TABOR — The Tabor offense got going in the sixth inning, then scored 11 straight runs on the way to an 11-4 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.

Chase Kortan had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Tabor. Zach Sutera and Jeff Honner each had two hits. Hunter Hallock had a hit and three RBI. Sam Caba added a hit in the victory.

