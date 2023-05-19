TABOR — The Tabor offense got going in the sixth inning, then scored 11 straight runs on the way to an 11-4 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Chase Kortan had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Tabor. Zach Sutera and Jeff Honner each had two hits. Hunter Hallock had a hit and three RBI. Sam Caba added a hit in the victory.
Jake Weier had three hits and Phil Madsen had two hits for Freeman. Owen Feser, Blake Schroedermeier, Trey Christensen, Carter Arens, Jackson Fiegen, Mace Plucker and Chet Peterson each had a hit in the effort.
Dustin Honomichl pitched six innings, striking out four, for the win. Kortan struck out four in three innings of relief for the long-relief save. Fiegen took the loss in relief.
PLATTE — The Platte Killer Tomatoes squashed the Colome Chaos 15-0 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Hunter Hewitt went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI for Platte. Ryan Allen doubled and singled. Michael Buitenbos also had two hits. Richard Sternberg and Travis Gant each doubled. Sheldon Gant, Hayden Kuiper and Mason Townsend each had a hit in the victory.
Buitenbos picked up the win, striking out three in three innings of work. Travis Gant struck out four in two innings of relief.
Parkston Devil Rays 10, Winner-Colome 5
PARKSTON — The Parkston Devil Rays scored six runs in the fourth to sting Winner-Colome 10-5 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jake Helleloid doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parkston. Seth Muth, Jay Storm, Jonah Schmidt, Ty Neugebauer and Logan Heidinger each had a hit in the victory.
Helleloid struck out seven in five innings of work for the win. Schmidt struck out six in his four innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.