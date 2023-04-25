Northwestern, the 12th-ranked team in NAIA, earned a doubleheader sweep over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
With the sweep, Northwestern (43-4, 18-2 GPAC) clinched the GPAC regular season.
In the opener, Gwen Mikkelsen went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI as Northwestern claimed a 6-2 victory.
Chloe Gallegos and Ashtyn Billings each had two hits for Northwestern. Charli Bomgaars and Madysn Grotewold each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Kortan had an inside-the-park home run for Mount Marty. Lilinoe Nihi doubled. Ella Ray, Autumn Porter, Abigail Page and Sarah Hart each had a hit for the Lancers.
Kameryn Etherington picked up the win, striking out eight. Makayla Graunke took the loss, with Hannah Keith pitching two innings of shutout relief.
Mikkelsen went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and five RBI as Northwestern pulled away to a 13-3 victory in the nightcap.
Gallegos doubled and singled for Northwestern. Bomgaars also had two hits. Leah Schaefer doubled. Grotewold, Addison Binde, Jennifer Boeve, Maddie Kvatek, Ellie Jacobson and Billings each had a hit in the victory.
Kortan homered and tripled, driving in two, for Mount Marty. Ray, Page and Raegan Harper each had a hit for the Lancers.
Kate Kralik improved to 17-0 on the season with the victory, striking out five. McKenzie Gray took the loss.
Mount Marty, 16-19 overall and 9-11 in the GPAC, hosts Doane on Saturday to end the regular season. The doubleheader could decide the final spot in the GPAC Tournament, as MMU holds a one-game lead on Doane (21-21, 8-12).
