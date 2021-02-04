PONCA, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle defeated Ponca 52-45 in the semifinals of the lower bracket of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Thursday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Hartington-Newcastle (5-12), which will play in Saturday’s title game.
For Ponca (8-10), Bryar Bennett had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Taylor Korth scored 10 points and Dalton Lamprecht had eight points. The Indians will play in Saturday’s third-place game.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (5-12) 13 12 12 15 — 52
PONCA (8-10) 11 8 10 16 — 45
Wakefield 78, Bloomfield 33
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Wakefield built a 43-21 halftime lead on the way to a 78-33 rout of Bloomfield in the consolation semifinals of the upper bracket of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament in Creighton, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Wakefield.
For Bloomfield, Layne Warrior scored 17 points, while Gabe Lauck and Dalton Gieselman both had four points.
BLOOMFIELD 12 9 7 5 — 33
WAKEFIELD 23 20 16 19 — 78
Other Games
Dakota Valley 81, EPJ 54
ELK POINT — Isaac Bruns made 13-of-19 shots for 32 points to go along with eight rebounds as Dakota Valley cruised past Elk Point-Jefferson 81-54 in boys’ basketball action Thursday night in Elk Point.
Paul Bruns added 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win, and Randy Rosenquist contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals.
For EPJ (3-11), Tyler Goehring had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, Riley Schmitz had eight points and six rebounds, and Will Geary also scored eight points.
Dakota Valley, now 13-1, visits Vermillion next Tuesday. EPJ hosts Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, tonight (Friday).
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-1) 19 21 20 21 — 81
ELK POINT-JEFF. (3-11) 9 11 21 13 — 54
Wagner 72, AC-DC 48
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders put three players in double figures in a 72-48 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday in Wagner.
Toby Zephier led Wagner with 15 points and six steals, while Alex Cournoyer had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Dustin Honomichl added 10 points and nine rebounds.
For AC-DC, Cam’Ron Thin Elk finished with 14 points and six rebounds, Kizer Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Xavier Hare also scored 11 points.
Ethan 59, Scotland 27
SCOTLAND — Jay Storm’s 16 points and Riley Endres’ 13 points were plenty to help Ethan beat Scotland 59-27 in a boys’ game Thursday in Scotland.
Ethan, now 10-5, led 38-13 at halftime.
For Scotland (5-10), Nick Harrington had six points and four rebounds, and Stephen Johnson had six points. The Highlanders will visit Parkston next Tuesday.
ETHAN (10-5) 19 19 8 13 — 59
SCOTLAND (5-10) 6 7 4 10 — 27
Washington 68, Pierre 53
PIERRE — Sioux Falls Washington jumped out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter on the way to a 68-53 victory over Pierre in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Eli Williams scored 21 points to lead Washington. Mikele Kambalo finished with 17 points, going 4-for-5 from three-point range. Angok Akot added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Tahj Two Bulls added 15 rebounds in the victory.
Lincoln Kienholz and Jackson Edman each scored 11 points, with Edman adding four assists and nine rebounds for the Governors. Houston Lunde added 10 points for Pierre.
Washington, 11-0, hosts Rapid City Stevens on Feb. 12. Pierre, 5-8, travels to Brandon Valley on Saturday.
WASHINGTON (11-0) 21 12 20 15 — 68
PIERRE (5-8) 10 11 16 16 — 53
Hanson 57, MVP 33
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson built a 36-20 halftime lead on the way to a 57-33 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Riley Ferry posted 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Hanson. Noah Price scored 14 points, and Ethan Cheeseman added 10 points and four steals in the victory.
Reed Rus led MVP with nine points.
Hanson, 11-4, hosts Parker on Saturday. MVP travels to Chamberlain today (Friday).
MT. VERN.-PLANK. (4-10) 10 10 4 9 — 33
HANSON (11-4) 11 25 10 11 — 57
Dell Rapids 69, Tri-Valley 38
COLTON — Colin Rentz scored a game-high 20 points to lead Dell Rapids past Tri-Valley in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Brayden Pankonen scored 16 points and Connor Rentz scored 15 points in the victory.
Riley Haynes led Tri-Valley with 11 points. Tyler Johnson added 10 points.
Dell Rapids, 10-4, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday. Tri-Valley hosts Lennox on Monday.
TRI-VALLEY (6-8) 11 9 11 7 — 38
DELL RAPIDS (10-4) 24 16 16 13 — 69
Sioux Valley 62, Flandreau 49
FLANDREAU — Kelton Vincent scored 19 points to lead Sioux Valley past Flandreau 62-49 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Oliver Vincent and Hayden Ruesink each scored 13 points in the victory.
Chase LeBrun scored 19 points to lead Flandreau. Tash Lunday finished with 17 points. Liam Streitz added 10 rebounds.
Sioux Valley, 13-1, hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Saturday. Flandreau, 10-3, hosts Madison on Saturday.
DR St. Mary 79, Lake Preston 56
DELL RAPIDS — Connor Libis scored a game-high 25 points to lead Dell Rapids St. Mary past Lake Preston 79-56 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ashaun Roach-Valandra scored 15 points, and Sam Palmer and John Pica each had 12 points in the victory.
Riley Casper led Lake Preston with 16 points. Tate Larson scored 13 points, Jasper Denison had 12 points and Carter Malone added 10 points for the Divers.
St. Mary, 12-3, travels to Arlington on Monday. Lake Preston, 6-9, travels to Waverly to face Waverly-South Shore on Tuesday.
