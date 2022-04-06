FREMONT, Neb. — The Mount Marty men’s golf team finished ninth in the Midland Invitational, Wednesday at Fremont Golf Club.
Host Midland won the event, shooting a 290. Northeast Community College was second at 302.
Midland’s Preston Carbaugh (69) and Peyton Koch (70) went 1-2 I the event.
Mount Marty was led by Damion Bresee, who shot a 76 to tie for ninth. Jimmie Cunningham shot 84, Jackson Faber finished at 85 and Willeam Cam shot 92 to round out the Lancers’ score.
Also for MMU, Caleb Kirschenmann shot 106 and Trey Vande Kop carded a 113.
Northeast’ Ted Bengston (Hartington, Nebraska) shot 89.
The Lancers next hit the road for the two-day Hastings Invitational, April 11-12.
