EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Brookings' upcoming matchup.

Brookings Post 74 responded from Wednesday’s loss with a 13-2 win over Renner Post 307 in six innings for the third elimination game of the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament on Thursday morning at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

