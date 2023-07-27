EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Brookings' upcoming matchup.
Brookings Post 74 responded from Wednesday’s loss with a 13-2 win over Renner Post 307 in six innings for the third elimination game of the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament on Thursday morning at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“This was a huge bounce back from yesterday’s game,” Brookings’ head coach, Carter Roach, said. “The big change from yesterday to today was our ability to capitalize on our opposing team’s mistakes. We failed to capitalize on them yesterday, and at this stage you have to utilize them.”
Brookings jumped on an early 4-0 lead to start off the game. Zach Struck and Nathan Lease had back-to-back singles to center field that brought in two runners apiece.
Kyle Konechne, center fielder for Renner, reached base in the bottom half of the inning with a double to right-center field. Konechne would later move to third on a wild pitch and get home with a passed ball to bring Renner their first score of the game.
“I’m really proud of this team and their ability to always give it their all,” Mike Greco, Renner’s head coach, said. “They are always looking for ways to score and make things happen.”
Renner edged closer to Brookings in the following inning, with Trey Heckenlaible scoring on a balk to make the deficit 4-2.
Brookings was able to add another run in the fourth inning to build up their lead. However, it was the fifth and sixth inning that helped secure their win. Between those two innings, 11 Brookings players found themselves on base, with eight of them scoring.
“Our hitters came in today feeling loose and just ready to play. They were definitely a little lighter at the plate and swung the bat more freely,” Roach said. “The team treated this like another game, which helped it not feel like an elimination game.
Owen Schneider was both the starting pitcher and leadoff batter for Brookings in today’s game. Schneider was able to help his team on the mound, with the team retiring seven Renner batters in a row between the third, fourth, and fifth inning.
“I was feeling good this morning and my team continued to hype me up throughout the game to keep pushing me forward,” Schneider said. “It is still do or die for us, so tomorrow we are just going to go out there and give it our all.”
Roach added onto Schneider, crediting him and the pitching staff for their performance.
“Owen’s pitching performance was huge for us, but that is not a surprise as he has done well all year,” Roach said. “Austin Clark was able to come in and clean up and get the outs we needed to end the game early. Pitching was phenomenal and that is what we are going to continue to need.”
Renner Post 307’s 2023 season came to an end with this loss, with their overall record being 29-29.
“This team never gave up and I appreciate that. The guys left it all out there and I can’t ask for anything more,” Greco said. “This team is a family that battled together all season, and I am so proud of them.”
Brookings Post 74’s record improves to 27-16 and they will play Harrisburg Gold today (Friday) at 7 p.m. Harrisburg is the final unbeaten team in the tournament after a 3-2 victory over Sioux Falls East late Thursday.
