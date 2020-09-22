BROOKINGS — Yankton pulled away in the second half to beat Brookings 6-2 in Eastern South Dakota conference boys’ soccer action on Tuesday at the Fishback Soccer Complex in Brookings.
Yankton led 2-0 at the half, but the Bobcats twice closed to within a goal. The Bucks scored twice in a two-minute span and added a goal nine minutes later to ice the victory.
Christian Budig and Will Pavlish each scored twice for Yankton. Budig also had an assist. Gage Becker had a goal and an assist. Zach Hebda also scored a goal. Ethan Yasat, Braylen Bietz, Lance Dannebring and Sam Herbert each had an assist in the victory.
Yankton, 5-5, hosts Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
Yankton won the JV match 4-0 behind two goals an assist from Simon Schulz. Lance Donner and Bennett Schade also scored for the Bucks. Andrew Newman added a goal in the victory.
