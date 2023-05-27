SIOUX FALLS — Even if she felt the pressure at day three of the South Dakota State Track and Field Meet Saturday, Menno’s Ashton Massey delivered in a big way.
Massey won the Class B girls’ 100 hurdles (15.38), triple jump (34-10.75) and 300 hurdles (47.19) to take the top step on the podium three times at Howard Wood Field.
“I can’t wrap my head around it,” Massey said. “I’m so grateful. This has been amazing.”
Massey’s day started with a close call in the 100 hurdles as she beat Freeman’s Rylee Peters by 0.09 seconds for the win.
“I did not think I was going to get that (win),” Massey said.
In the triple jump, Massey had her first two jumps scratched but recovered throughout the competition to get into the finals before her 34-10.75 jump on her sixth and final attempt of the day.
“It was a mess,” Massey said. “My first jump was a scratch and that’s where I usually jump my best. It was a stressful day, but I made the finals. I calmed myself down and told myself, ‘I've done it before. I can do it again.’”
“She stayed composed,” said Menno head girls’ track and field coach Ryan Liebl. “We were trying to tell her, ‘Take some deep breaths, you’ve got it. You’ve just got to hit one.’ Good on (Ashton) for staying composed. She’s been able to do that all year.”
In the last event of the day, Massey was pushed by Peters yet again but won the 300 hurdles by 0.48 seconds.
“The 300 hurdles are my favorite event because it feels like a perfect mix of what I’m good at,” Massey said. “I wanted that (win) badly.
“(Peters) is such a competitive athlete that this is going to push her more than if she beat me. She’s going to come back stronger.”
Menno finished fifth in the girls’ Class B team standings (34 points) with Colman-Egan winning the meet (88 points).
Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell showcased his hurdle abilities as well as he won the boys’ Class B 110 and 300 hurdles at 15.23 and 40.77, respectively.
“It felt good to go out there and show what I’ve got,” Campbell said.
Campbell thought it would be a close race in the 110 hurdles as he won by 0.55 seconds over Warner’s Hunter Cramer. In the 300 hurdles, he won by 0.53 seconds over Hitchcock-Tulare’s TJ Salmen.
“The 300s were close,” Campbell said. “On that last 100 stretch I was getting tired and (Salmen) pulled in front of me on the last stretch. In my mind, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to kick it. Let’s go.’ I started picking it up and caught him right at the end.”
Campbell was a part of the Cougars’ 400 and 800 relays Saturday as well.
“I was tired today,” he said. “I was sore. “It's my last day of the year where I get to compete, so I pushed through.”
Campbell ran third in both relays, which included teammates Wyatt Huber, Chance Schoellerman and George Johnson as the anchor.
Viborg-Hurley finished fourth in the Class B team standings (39 points) while Menno was sixth (35 points). Gregory and Ipswich tied for first with 54 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder finished third in the boys’ 1600 run (4:41.53) after his second-place finish in Friday’s 3200 run.
“I’m happy with how (the week turned) out,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder admitted it was a “little different” leading a young Bearcats team.
“It was a little different because we had a bunch of seniors that graduated and naturally puts a little more pressure on since I’m now one of the older ones on the team,” Schroeder said.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall finished third in the girls’ 400 dash at 59.87. After her 16-4.5 finish in Friday’s long jump competition, she was happy with her “very successful” week.
“It was great,” she said. “I could focus on one race and not have to worry about jumping and running.”
Other Class B girls’ finishers include:
— Freeman’s team of Mackenzie Scharberg, Rylee Peters, Kate Miller and Zenovia Butler finishing second in the 400 relay (52.49).
— Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum finishing third in the triple jump (34-1).
— Alcester-Hudson’s team of Ayonna Schissel, Emily Winquist, Emma Solberg and Carly Patrick finishing third in the 800 relay (1:50.11), 0.12 seconds ahead of Centerville’s fourth-place team of Rylie Tieman, Lillie Shearer, Harper Wattier and Lillie Eide (1:50.23).
— Freeman’s team of Peters, Miller, Vaida Ammann and Butler finishing fifth in the 1600 relay (4:12.38).
— Centerville’s team of Tieman, Shearer, Eide and Wattier finishing fifth in the 400 relay (52.8).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner finishing fifth in the 1600 run (5:24.25).
— Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick finishing eighth in the 100 dash (13.03 seconds).
— Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Josie Brouwer finishing eighth in the 300 hurdles (49.98).
Other Class B boys’ finishers include:
— Irene-Wakonda’s Dashel Spurrell finishing fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.35).
— Viborg-Hurley’s George Johnson finishing fifth in the 100 dash (11 seconds).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Keaton Preheim finishing sixth in the 100 dash (11.26) and eighth in the 200 dash (24.16).
— Menno’s team of Brayden Sattler, Cody Fischer, Bryce Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer finishing sixth in the 1600 relay (3:34.71).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s team of Liam Ortman, Maddox Kihne, Karter Weber and Preheim finishing seventh in the 800 relay (1:34.84).
