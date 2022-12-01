AVON — The Avon Lady Pirate basketball program will host a youth girls’ basketball jamboree on Feb. 4. The event is open to girls’ teams in grades three and four, with separate divisions for each.
No scores will be kept. Teams will be guaranteed three games.
