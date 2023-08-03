BASEBALL
S.D. VFW 16-UNDER
CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Beresford
First Round, Aug. 4
Dakota Valley vs. Tri-Valley Maroon, noon
Dell Rapids vs. West Central, 2:30 p.m.
Madison Maroon vs. Volga, 5 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Aug. 5
Dakota Valley-TV Maroon loser vs. Dell Rapids-West Central loser, 11 a.m.
Madison Maroon-Volga loser vs. Vermillion-BAH loser, 1 p.m.
Semifinals, Aug. 5
Dakota Valley-TV Maroon winner vs. Dell Rapids-West Central winner, 3 p.m.
Madison Maroon-Volga winner vs. Vermillion-BAH winner, 5 p.m.
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Parkston
First Round, Aug. 4
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Alexandria, 11 a.m.
Elkton vs. Scotland-Menno, 1:30 p.m.
Tyndall vs. Hamlin, 4:30 p.m.
Canova vs. Parkston, 7 p.m.
Consolation, Aug. 5
MVP-Alexandria loser vs. Elkton-SM loser, 11 a.m.
Tyndall-Hamlin loser vs. Canova-Parkston loser, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Aug. 5
MVP-Alexandria winner vs. Elkton-SM winner, 4 p.m.
Tyndall-Hamlin winner vs. Canova-Parkston winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS B TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lennox Only One 12, Milbank 3
Lake Norden 1, Flandreau 0
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tabor 8, Akron 1
Dell Rapids Mudcats 12, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 2, 7 innings
Winner-Colome 9, Plankinton 0
GAME 6: Mount Vernon vs. Four Corners, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
GAME 7: Platte vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Menno vs. Northville, 1 p.m.
GAME 9: Canova vs. Elkton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 10: Clark vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 11: Wessington Springs vs. Larchwood, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Miller-Wessington vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 15: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Parkston Mudcats, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: Madison vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 17: Lennox Only One vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
GAME 19: Game 6 winner vs. Winner-Colome, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
GAME 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Yankton, Aug. 11-13 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 4
GAME 1A: Yankton Tappers vs. Sioux Falls Brewers, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2A: Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels vs. Black Hills A’s, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 3A: Game 1A loser vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Game 1A winner vs. Game 2A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5A: Rapid City Diamondbacks vs. Brookings Cubs, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: Renner Monarchs vs. Aberdeen Circus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1 p.m.
