CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Summerland Bobcats 50-36 Friday.
Down 28-26 to start the fourth, Wyatt Tramp registered rushing touchdowns of four and 71 yards to give the Warriors a 42-28 lead. After Summerland got within six points, Tramp registered a 40-yard rushing touchdown to help Crofton regain its 14-point lead, 50-36.
Crofton, 1-0, plays at Bloomfield Friday. Summerland drops to 0-2 on the season.
SUMMERLAND (0-2) 0 14 14 8 — 36
CROFTON (1-0) 6 14 6 24 — 50
Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jackson Boonstra rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as Dakota Valley downed Vermillion 21-0 in the football season opener for both squads.
Charlie Margeas rushed for 84 yards and a score for Dakota Valley. Drew Lukken was a near-perfect 7-of-8 passing for 84 yards in the victory.
Kade Kessler recorded 15 tackles, including a sack, for the Dakota Valley defense. Emanuel Kual made nine tackles and Brody Hoffman had eight stops for the Panthers.
Ryne Chapman rushed for 75 yards for Vermillion.
Defensively, Rollie French had 14 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, for Vermillion. Bradyn Bickett made six tackles.
Dakota Valley travels to Chamberlain on Sept. 1. Vermillion hosts Lennox on Sept. 1.
VERMILLION (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-0) 7 7 0 7 — 21
Avon 62, Burke 28
BURKE — The Avon Pirates erupted for 54 points in the first half on their way to a 62-28 victory over the Burke Cougars Friday.
Aziah Meyer registered four first half touchdowns for Avon, three of which were on the ground. He added an 80-yard kickoff return to give Avon a 34-7 lead in the second quarter. Meyer totaled 115 yards on the ground.
Avon, 2-0, plays at Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy next Friday, while Burke, 0-2, plays at Alcester-Hudson next Friday.
AVON (2-0) 20 34 0 8 — 62
BURKE (0-2) 0 7 6 15 — 28
Gayville-Volin 42, Colome 22
GAYVILLE — Spencer Karstens threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another as Gayville-Volin downed Colome 42-22 in prep football action on Friday.
Karstens finished with 132 yards passing and 114 yards rushing for the Raiders (1-1). Hunter Wuebben had four catches for 53 yards and three scores. Carter Barron had three catches for 62 yards and a score. Will Fairley added a 78-yard kickoff return for touchdown in the victory.
Eli Vobr rushed for 101 yards and a score, and passed for 81 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Lane Leighton, for Colome. Bode Kingsley added a touchdown run in the effort.
Preston Karstens led the Raider defense with nine tackles. Nate Selchert added six stops.
Seth Heath led the Colome defense with six tackles.
Both teams are off until Sept. 8, Gayville-Volin at Avon and Colome hosting Burke.
COLOME (0-2) 0 8 6 8 — 22
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-1) 6 14 14 8 — 42
Randolph 36, Walthill 26
WALTHILL, Neb.— The Randolph Cardinals scored 28 points in the second half of a 36-26 victory over Walthill Friday.
Bryson Eledge’s 96 yards and two touchdowns led the way for Randolph. Defensively, he totaled 10 tackles. Dayton Winkelbauer added two touchdowns on the ground, while Ryan Engle scored a receiving touchdown while adding two interceptions on defense. Joe Gonzalez led Randolph with 12 tackles, while Gavin Wortman registered two sacks.
Randolph Cardinals, Joe Gonzalez got 12 tackles and Luke Harder got eight. Gavin Wortman had two sacks.
For Walthill, Adrian Phillips registered 10 receptions for 118 yards receiving yards with two touchdowns. Koda Tyndall added 51 yards receiving with a touchdown.
The Cardinals improved to 1-1 on the season, while Walthill fell to 0-1.
Randolph hosts St. Mary’s Friday, while the Bluejays play at Cedar Bluffs Friday.
Randolph (1-1) 8 0 14 14 — 36
Walthill (0-1) 20 0 0 6 —26
FMFA 50, Iroquois-Lake Preston 0
LAKE PRESTON — The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix rolled past the Iroquois-Lake Preston Sharks 50-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Karter Weber rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns, and Dominic Sperling rushed for 66 yards and a score for FMFA. Riley Tschetter passed for 68 yards and a pair of scores.
Tschetter also had an interception for the Phoenix defense.
The Phoenix, 2-0, host Avon on Sept. 1. The Sharks host Hitchcock-Tulare on Sept. 1 in Lake Preston.
FMFA (2-0) 24 26 — 50
IROQUOIS-LP (0-2) 0 0 — 0
Milbank 9, Beresford 0
MILBANK — The Milbank defense held Beresford to 120 yards rushing in a 9-0 victory over the Watchdogs in prep football action on Friday.
Garret Mertens rushed for 61 yards for Milbank.
Jayden Johnson led the Milbank defense with six tackles. Braylen Bowsher picked off a pass for the Bulldogs.
Jack Stenen rushed for 76 yards for Beresford.
Robert Watkins had 10 tackles, including a sack, for the Beresford defense.
Milbank, 1-0, travels to Madison for an all-Bulldog battle on Sept. 1. Beresford, 0-1, hosts Canotn on Sept. 1.
BERESFORD (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
MILBANK (1-0) 0 3 0 6 — 9
Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson scored 38 first quarter points on the way to a 60-0 victory over Irene-Wakonda in prep football action on Friday.
Sutton DeWald rushed for 105 yards and two scores on two carries for Hanson. Radek Jarding, Austin Jager and Carter Endorf also rushed for a touchdown. Jace Slaba found Weston Kayser for a score on his lone pass of the night.
Brock Tuttle led the Hanson defense with 5 1/2 tackles. Harden Schroeder added a sack.
Joe Oien rushed for 28 yards for Irene-Wakonda.
Brendan Oien and Cayden Ganschow each had three tackles for the Eagle defense.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-2) 0 0 — 0
HANSON (1-1) 38 22 — 60
Winner 46, Wagner 6
WAGNER — Karson Keiser rushed for three touchdowns and Aiden Barfuss rushed for two scores as Winner downed Wagner 46-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Keiser had scoring runs of one, 77 and two for Winner. Barfuss scored on runs of 15 and 59 yards. Winner also got an interception return for score from Breven Bolander.
Wagner’s touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Gannon Knebel to Daniel Soukup. Jhett Breen rushed for 100 yards for the Red Raiders. Knebel finished with 73 yards passing and 34 yards rushing. Carlos Galindo had a team-best 78 yards receiving.
Winner, 2-0, hosts Webster on Sept. 1. Wagner, 1-1, travels to Mobridge-Pollock on Sept. 2.
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6
ELK POINT — Jake Gale registered 110 yards on the ground with two touchdowns as the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated the Baltic Bulldogs 41-6 Friday.
Quarterback Keaton Gale completed 13-of-17 attempts for 161 yards and two touchdowns for EPJ. Carson Timmins added six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.
For Baltic, Payton Anderson caught four passes for 49 yards.
EPJ, 2-0, plays at Sioux Valley next Friday. Baltic, 0-2, hosts McCook Central-Montrose next Friday.
LCC 26, Guardian Angels 13
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rallied from an early deficit to claim a 26-13 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in prep football action on Friday.
Dylan Taylor passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another for LCC. Eli Haisch had a 32-yard touchdown run. Carter Kvols and Gibson Roberts each had a touchdown catch in the victory.
LCC, 1-0, hosts Wisner-Pilger on Sept. 1. Guardian Angels hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Sept. 1.
GUARDIAN ANGELS (0-1) 7 0 0 6 — 13
LAUREL-CC (1-0) 0 12 8 6 — 26
Ponca 20, LVSS 0
PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca Indians defense tallied a shutout against the Logan View-Scribner-Snyder Raiders Friday.
For Ponca, Dalton Lamprecht registered 41 yards rushing and receiving, catching a touchdown.
The Indians, 1-0, hosts Archbishop Bergan next Friday. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 0-1, hosts Auburn next Friday.
LOGAN VIEW-SCRIBNER-SNYDER (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
PONCA (1-0) 7 6 0 7 — 20
Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13
PARKER — The Tri-Valley Mustangs rushed for 334 yards as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 45-13 Friday.
Levi Wieman led Parker with 15 tackles. Offensively, Ray Travnicek registered six catches for 103 yards.
