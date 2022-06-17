SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Post 12 dropped a 6-3 decision to Viroqua, Wisconsin in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament, Friday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. The setback dropped Yankton to 0-2 in the tournament, 14-5 overall.
Viroqua scored three runs in the top of the seventh to claim victory.
Lucas Kampshoff doubled and singled for Yankton. Drew Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had a hit.
Kampshoff took the loss in relief of Landen Loecker.
Yankton continues play in the tournament today (Saturday), facing Lincoln Pius X at 1 p.m. Yankton plays Sioux Falls Post 911 on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Shakopee 7, Yankton 4
SIOUX FALLS — Shakopee, Minnesota, built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Yankton in the opening game of the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament, Friday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.
Dylan Prouty doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Samuel Kampshoff also doubled. Rugby Ryken, Joe Gokie, Lucas Kampshoff, Cody Oswald and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the effort.
Drew Ryken took the loss. Michael Mors struck out two in two innings of relief.
Other Games
Hartington 12, Hooper-Scribner 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington rolled to a 12-1 victory over Hooper-Scribner in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Brett Kleinschmit went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Hartington. Dan Puppe tripled. Weston Heine and Jude Crie each doubled. Carson Arens had a hit and three RBI. Jaxson Bernecker added a hit in the victory.
Carter Arens picked up the win, striking out 10.
Hartington travels to Wisner-Pilger on Monday.
Wisner 10, Ponca 5
PONCA, Neb. — Wisner pulled away late to top Ponca 10-5 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Kaden Kratke went 2-for-4 with a triple for Ponca. Brody Taylor doubled and singled, driving in two. Matt Logue also had two hits. Grant Dorcey, Nolan Janssen, Matt Hayes, Austin Janssen and Tucker McGill each had a hit in the effort.
Logue took the loss, striking out four in 5 1/3 innings of work. Janssen struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Ponca travels to Oakland-Craig on Monday.
Miles City 15-22, BAH 2-2
BERESFORD — Miles City, Montana, earned a doubleheader sweep over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Miles City claimed the opener 15-2. Isaiah Richards went 2-for-3 with a triple for B-AH. Ryne Klungseth took the loss.
Miles City won the nightcap 22-2
Isaac Ward, Ryne Klungseth, Robert Watkins, Dominic Van Egdom and Espyn Klungseth each had a hit.
Kalub Bickett took the loss.
B-AH hosts Dakota Valley on Monday.
Junior Legion
Yankton 14-9, Columbus 4-8
Yankton earned a doubleheader sweep of the Columbus Blues in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton used a pair of big innings to cruise to a 14-4 victory in the opener.
Keenan Wagner and Tyson Prouty each had three hits, and Austin Gobel and Josh Sheldon had two hits each for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew tripled, Payton Peterson doubled, and Cayden Wavrunek and Chase Howe each had a hit in the win.
Frankie In’t Veld went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out three.
Teichroew’s hit in the bottom of the ninth clinched a 9-8 Yankton victory in the nightcap.
Peterson doubled and singled, and Prouty had two hits for Yankton. Sheldon, Wavrunek, Wagner, In’t Veld, Turner and Carson Conway each had a hit in the victory.
Peterson got the final five outs for the win. Wavrunek started, striking out two in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton hosts Brookings today (Saturday). Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Hartington 12, Hooper-Scribner 9
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington scored four runs in the sixth to claim a 12-9 victory over Hooper-Scribner in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Gibson Roberts and Jaymison Cattau each had two hits for Hartington. Grayden Hochstein tripled. Keyton Arens, Tyan Baller, Dylan Tayoer, Keaton Steffen and Cole Rosener each had a hit in the victory.
Steffen got the final two outs of the sixth for the win. Rosener pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven.
Hartington hosts Tekemah-Herman on Wednesday.
