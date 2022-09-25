JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Fourth-ranked Jamestown earned a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday.
Kalli Hegerle led a balanced Jamestown (14-1) attack with 10 kills on 18 attempts, as well as 23 assists. Elle Holen posted 12 digs. Paige Oswald added 14 assists.
Alexis Kirkman led Mount Marty with eight kills and three ace serves. Erika Langloss had 11 assists. Zoie Bertsch posted seven digs.
Mount Marty, 6-8 overall and 1-5 in the GPAC, continues its string of six straight matches against nationally-ranked conference opponents at home against Dordt on Friday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
