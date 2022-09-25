JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Fourth-ranked Jamestown earned a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday.

Kalli Hegerle led a balanced Jamestown (14-1) attack with 10 kills on 18 attempts, as well as 23 assists. Elle Holen posted 12 digs. Paige Oswald added 14 assists.

