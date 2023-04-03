VERMILLION — Six South Dakota football players performed in front of NFL and CFL scouts at a Pro Day hosted inside the DakotaDome Thursday.
Long snapper Dalton Godfrey, offensive tackle Alex Jensen, rush linebacker Michael Scott, receiver Parker Rickert, safety Isaiah McDaniels and kicker Eddie Ogamba represented the Coyotes. They were joined by Northern State rush end Luke Chuol and Northwestern College receiver Shane Solberg.
