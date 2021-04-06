SIOUX FALLS — Yankton athletes won six boys’ events and five girls’ events at the Washington Quadrangular track and field meet, held Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
The Yankton girls won three relays, the 800 (1:57.21), 1600 (4:17.86) and medley (4:55.97). Gazelle squads finished 1-2 in the 800 relay, with the ‘B’ squad finishing in 2:03.21. Yankton was also second in the 400 relay (54.81).
Josie Jensen won the 400 (1:05.90) and anchored the winning 800 relay team. Thea Luken and Molly Savey ran on both the winning 800 and medley relays, with Savey also running on the 400 relay.
Keira Christ won the 100-meter hurdles (18.15) and finished third in the 300-meter event (56.05). Hope Lesher was fifth in both hurdle races, clocking 19.35 in the 100s and 56.57 in the 300s. Tierney Faulk was fourth in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 56.40, and ran on the Gazelles’ runner-up 400 relay.
Sydnee Serck was second in the 800 (2:28.45) and led off the winning 1600 relay. Abbigail Schmidt was second in the triple jump (28-6 1/4), with teammates Addison Sedlacek (28-3 3/4) and Abigail Saylor (26-7 1/2) third and fifth. Schmidt also ran on the runner-up 800 relay team.
Ella Mulder earned top-four finishes in both throws, finishing third in discus (86-0) and fourth in shot put (28-9). Jordynn Salvatori was third in shot put (31-5) and fifth in discus (83-10). Quincy Gaskins (28-0 1/2) was fifth in shot put. Regan Garry was sixth in discus (80-3).
Thea Chance earned a pair of top-six finishes, placing third in the 1600 (5:53.73) and sixth in the 800 (2:36.85). Annika Gordon was third in the 200 (27.58) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Shae Rumsey was fourth in the 800 (2:32.25) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Sophie Petheram was sixth in the 1600 (6:09.79).
Also for the Gazelles, Brynn Kenney ran on the winning medley, as well as the runner-up 400 and 800 relay squads. Cora Schurman ran on the winning 800 relay and runner-up 400 relay. Elizabeth Novak ran on the winning medley, Madisyn Bietz ran on the winning 1600 relay, and Kate Beeman and Brie Luken ran on the runner-up 800 relay squad.
The Yankton boys were led by a strong hurdle showing from Cody Oswald, who won the 110 hurdles (16.60) and finished second in the 300 hurdles (45.00). Ben Rumsey finished sixth in both events, clocking 19.66 in the 110s and 49.77 in the 300s.
Zach Fedde also had a pair of top-two finishes, winning the 3200 (10:45.18) and placing second in the 1600 (4:51.97). Dylan Payer was third in both the 800 (2:14.16) and 1600 (4:58.00). Jacob Kirchner was second in the 800 (2:11.58), with Nate Schoenfelder fourth (2:15.71) and Carson Conway sixth (2:17.00). Tim Merchen was third in the 3200, finishing in 11:44.32.
Bodie Rutledge and Carson Haak each had a pair of top-three finishes in the throws. Rutledge won the shot put (46-7) and was third in the discus (121-4). Haak was second in the discus (122-9) and third in the shot put (44-5 1/2). Also for the Yankton throws squad, Mason Ruzicka was fifth in the discus (115-5) and sixth in the shot put (41-6).
Austin Gobel took home three top-four finishes, placing third in the 100 (11.51) and 200 (24.52), and fourth in the long jump (17-11). He also ran on the Bucks’ winning 800 relay (1:36.96).
Max Raab won the high jump (5-8), with Trevor Paulsen (5-4) tied for third. Cameron Zahrbock took home second in both the long jump (19-0 1/2) and triple jump (36-3). Also in the triple jump, Cooper Grotenhuis (35-10 3/4) was third, Tucker Gilmore (35-3 1/2) was fifth and Tevin Neugebauer (35-1) was sixth.
Zach Hebda was second in the 400 (55.05), with Will Pavlish (55.36) third. Hebda also ran on the Bucks’ winning 160 relay (3:44.77).
Rugby Ryken ran on the Bucks’ winning 800 and 1600 relays, as well as the Bucks’ runner-up 400 relay (47.93). Braylen Bietz also ran on both winning relays. Gavin Fortner ran on the 400 and 800 relay squads, Michael Mors ran on the 400 and 1600 relay squads, and Ethan Bradwisch completed the 400 relay team.
Yankton heads to the Brandon Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Ethan-Parkston Early Bird
PARKSTON — Mount Vernon-Plankinton ran away with the sweep of the team titles at the Ethan-Parkston Early Bird track and field meet, held Tuesday in Parkston.
Ethan-Parkston had just one win on the boys’ side, a victory in the 800 relay (1:44.65).
Wagner athletes won six events, including three wins from Malcolm Janis. The senior won the long jump (19-5 1/4), triple jump (41-10) and 200 (23.43).
Also for Wagner, Jaden Peters cleared an impressive 14 feet, nine inches to win the pole vault. Eddy Hayward won the 3200 (12:06.40). The squad also won the 400 relay (47.07).
The MVP girls won nine events on the way to a 187 to 126 victory over host Ethan-Parkston.
For Ethan-Parkston, Allison Ziebart won the long jump (17-2 3/4) and triple jump (35-0 1/2). Also for the squad, Emma Yost won the discus (112-1), Lindsey Roth won the 1600 (5:54.47) and the team won the medley relay (4:59.94).
Also on the girls’ side, Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Hannah Whitney won the 100 (13.17) and Wagner’s Shalayne Nagel won the 200 (27.74).
MVP won six events, including a hurdles sweep by Reece Risseeuw, to score 153 points to win the boys’ title. Ethan-Parkston (119) was second, followed closely by Wagner (114).
HNS Inv.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys and Wisner-Pilger girls claimed top honors in the Hartington-Newcastle Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Cedar Catholic’s boys scored 133 points, finishing well ahead of host Hartington-Newcastle (84). Wisner-Pilger was third with 76 points.
The Trojans were led by a strong day from Carson Noecker, who won the 800 (2:07.45), 1600 (4:30.05) and 3200 (9:39.01) and anchored Cedar Catholic to victory in the 3200 relay (9:00.82). Carson Arens on the high jump (5-10) and ran on both of the Trojans’ winning relays, 3200 and 1600 (3:50.85).
Alex Kuehn and Jaxson Bernecker ran on the Trojans’ winning 1600 relay, while Lukas Wortmann and Parker Albers ran on the Trojans’ winning 3200 relay. Also for Cedar Catholic, Easton Becker won the pole vault (11-6) and Owen Heimes won the long jump (20-1).
Hartington-Newcastle, Ponca and Wynot each had two victories on the boys’ side.
For the host squad, Kobe Heitman won the 100 (11.68) and Mayson McIntosh won the 300-meter hurdles (46.89).
Ponca’s Matt Logue won the shot put (47-4). The Indians also won the 400 relay, as Dalton Anderson, Caiden Bellows, Evan Keller and Taylor Korth finished in 48.85.
For Wynot, Peyton Wieseler won the discus (134-4) and Charlie Schroeder won the 200 (24.11).
The Wisner-Pilger girls finished with 105 points, edging out Pender (97) and Wynot (96). The victorious Gators won four events, with three victories coming from Kayla Svoboda. Svoboda won the pole vault (10-0) and swept the hurdle events, winning the 100-meter event in 15.77 and the 300-meter event in 49.03.
The Cedar Catholic girls won four events, with Laney Kathol winning the high jump (5-0), the 800 (2:27.10) and anchoring the Trojans to victory in the 3200 relay (10:42.82).
Also for the Trojans, Sara Burbach won the 3200 (13:21.61) and opened the winning 3200 relay. Jordyn Steffen and Makenzie Arens ran the middle legs of the event.
Ponca’s Brooke Languis swept the throws, winning the discus (109-8) and shot put (42-4 1/4).
Wynot won both the 400 (52.01) and 1600 (4:23.00) relays, with Karley Heimes and Myrah Sudbeck running on both winning relays. Kinslee Heimes and Krystal Sudbeck ran on the Blue Devils’ 400 relay, while Kendra Pinkelman and Kayla Pinkelman ran on Wynot’s 1600 relay.
Tri County Northeast also had a pair of victories, as Jordyn Carr won the long jump (17-9) and Rhyanne Mackling won the 1600 (5:54.64).
Also in the event, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand won the 100 (12.84), 200 (27.45) and 400 (1:01.34).
Scotland Inv.
SCOTLAND — Menno edged out a tough field in the girls’ competition and Hanson claimed the boys’ title at the Scotland Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday.
Menno’s girls scored 93 points. Centerville and host Scotland each finished at 88 points. Hanson was fourth in the 10-team field with 74 points.
Two athletes combined for five victories for Menno. Morgan Edelman won the 400 (1:07.08), 1600 (5:53.25) and pole vault (8-6). Jesse Munkvold swept the hurdle events, winning the 100s in 16.72 and the 300s in 52.49.
Scotland had four wins on the day, sweeping the throws and sprint relays. Makayla Friederich won the shot put (35-7 1/2), with teammate Delanie Van Driel taking the discus (105-2). The Highlanders also won the 400 (55.74) and 800 (1:59.61) relays.
Centerville had a pair of victories, Haley Meyer in the 200 (29.09) and Bailey Hansen in the triple jump (33-5 1/2). Irene-Wakonda also had two victories, with Emma Marshall winning the high jump (4-9) and the Eagles winning the 1600 relay (4:38.09).
Also in the girls’ division, Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump (16-4) and Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick won the 100 (13.26).
The Hanson boys won five events on the way to 124 points. Viborg-Hurley (91) was second, followed by Bon Homme (83) and Menno (79).
Viborg-Hurley also had five wins on the day. Angel Johnson won the 100 (10.86) and long jump (22-1). Carter Gust took the 200 (23.36). The Cougars also won the 400 (46.87) and 800 (1:35.10) relays.
Bon Homme won three events, with Nate Hall sweeping the 1600 (5:17.59) and 3200 (11:58.76). The Cavaliers also won the medley relay (4:11.53).
Menno also won three events. Tyler Massey won the triple jump (40-3), Owen Eitemiller won the pole vault (12-6) and the Wolves won the 3200 relay (9:47.60).
Also on the boys’ side, Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad won the 110 hurdles (16.36), Irene-Wakonda’s Dieken Bahm won the 400 (55.58) and Scotland’s Jordan Gall won the discus (130-0).
