SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Morningside Mustangs extended their win streak to three matches with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers in collegiate volleyball action on Friday.
The game was “Pink Out Night” for the Mustangs in support of breast cancer awareness month.
Meredith Hoffman posted 12 kills and five blocks (one solo) to lead Morningside (6-6, 5-4 Great Plains Athletic Conference). Krista Zenk had eight kills and 12 digs. Sabrina Creason finished with 38 assists and Kayla Harris added 17 digs in the victory.
For Mount Marty (5-9, 0-5) Gabby Ruth posted 10 kills and two assisted blocks to lead the way. Amber Miller finished with 26 assists. Mikaela Ahrendt posted seven kills and two assisted blocks. Elizabeth Watchorn had 19 digs and Katelyn Chytka added 15 digs for the Lancers.
The Lancers will now look for their first GPAC win today (Saturday) at Briar Cliff.
