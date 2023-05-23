Will Rauch had three hits, including two home runs, and six RBI as Yankton powered past Menno 13-3 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Mitch Gullikson and Collin Zahrbock each doubled for Yankton. Chris Rofe and Shane Miller each had a hit in the victory.
