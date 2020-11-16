VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Bea Havlickova will be joining the Coyotes roster in the fall as part of the 2021 recruiting class.
Havlickova, who hails from Louny, Czech Republic, will enroll at South Dakota in the fall as a freshman and plans to study nursing.
Havlickova, who stands 5-foot-8, has had a very successful junior career, ranking in the top 10 in the Czech Republic and reaching the semifinals of the 2019 Czech under-18 championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.