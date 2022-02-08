HURLEY —Blake Schroedermeier and Hayden Gilbert led Viborg-Hurley to a 68-66 win over Parker Tuesday night in Hurley.
Schroedermeier tallied a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double for Viborg-Hurley (10-6). Gilbert added 23 points and five rebounds.
Carter Robertson poured in 30 points to pace Parker (7-10). Landri Holzwarth added a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jaivyn DeBoer and Davin Fuller contributed 10 points apiece.
Viborg-Hurley is at Centerville Friday. Parker is at home against Sioux Valley Saturday.
PARKER (7-10) 14 11 19 22 —66
V-H (10-6) 15 13 23 17 —68
Canton 64, Centerville 48
CENTERVILLE —Three players scored in double figures to lead Canton to a 64-48 win over Centerville Tuesday night in Centerville.
Jacob Vande Weerd tallied 19 points and eight rebounds for Canton (8-9). Payton Eben added 17 points and Derek Tieszen 12 in the win.
Logan Bobzin tallied 10 points to pace Centerville (9-6). Cole Edberg added nine points and Owen Hunter eight points.
Centerville is at home against Menno Thursday. Canton is at home against Madison Saturday.
CANTON (8-9) 17 26 10 11 —64
CENTERVILLE (9-6) 10 11 13 14 —48
Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 52
PLATTE —Caden Foxley’s double-double led Platte-Geddes to a 57-52 win over Todd County Tuesday night.
Foxley tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Black Panthers (12-3). Hayes Rabenberg added 13 points.
Charles Long led Todd County (6-8) with 18 points. Sayge Yellow Eagle added 17 points.
Platte-Geddes is at home against Bon Homme Friday night. Todd County hosts Miller Saturday.
TODD COUNTY (6-8) 15 9 5 23 —52
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-3) 11 16 17 13 —57
Wagner 71, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 57
WAGNER — Dustin Honomichl recorded his 1,000th career point in Wagner’s 71-57 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday night in Wagner.
Honomichl led Wagner (5-10) with 14 points. Toby Zephier tallied 12 points and Chris Nelson 11 in the win.
Carson Koehn tallied 16 points to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour (7-7). Mason Reiner added 12 points and Isaac Wunder 10.
Wagner is at Chamberlain Friday. Tripp-Delmont-Armour is at Avon Thursday.
Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda 45
WYNOT, Neb. — A 20-point game from Charlie Schroeder led Wynot to a 58-45 win over Irene-Wakonda Tuesday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Schoreder tallied a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds for Wynot (18-2). Dylan Heine added 12 points and Chase Schroeder 10.
Miles Pollman led Irene-Wakonda (6-10) with 15 points. Conner Libby added 12 points.
Irene-Wakonda is at Vermillion Friday. Wynot hosts Hartington-Newcastle Friday.
I-W (6-10) 6 10 14 15 —45
WYNOT (18-2) 16 8 19 15 —58
Dakota Valley 79, Vermillion 57
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Randy Rosenquist and Isaac Bruns led Dakota Valley to a 79-57 win over Vermillion Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Rosenquist recorded a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Dakota Valley (14-0). Bruns added a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Jaxon Hennies tallied 14 points and Sam Faldmo 13 points in the win.
No stats reported for Vermillion (9-6).
Dakota Valley hosts Dell Rapids Friday. Vermillion hosts Irene-Wakonda Friday.
VERMILLION (9-6) 19 20 10 8 —57
DAKOTA VALLEY (14-0) 27 20 15 17 —79
Canistota 62, Menno 29
MENNO — Three players score in double figures to lead Canistota to a 62-29 win over Menno Tuesday night in Menno.
Brandon Kietland tallied 18 points to pace Canistota (10-5). Isiah Robertson added 15 points and Tage Ortman 12 in the win.
Tyler Massey led Menno (6-9) with nine points. Hayden McNinch added eight points and eight rebounds.
Menno is at Centerville Thursday. Canistota hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran Friday.
Hanson 77, Freeman 19
ALEXANDRIA — Noah Price and Kade Waldera led Hanson to a 77-19 win over Freeman Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Price tallied 22 points and Waldera 12 for Hanson (11-4). Luke Haiar added eight points in the win.
Jacob Swenson and Evan Scharberg led Freeman (1-15) with six points each.
Hanson faces Platte-Geddes Saturday in the DWU Classic. Freeman and Corsica-Stickney play Thursday.
FREEMAN (1-15) 8 2 6 3 —19
HANSON (11-4) 27 21 20 9 —77
