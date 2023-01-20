HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats Friday.
Riley Sudbeck led the Wildcats with 12 points, with Turner Dendinger adding 10 points.
Crofton improved to 3-12, while Hartington-Newcastle fell to 5-8.
The Warriors host Pierce Thursday, while the Wildcats play at Plainview Tuesday.
CROFTON (3-12) 15 12 4 14 — 45
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (5-8) 6 13 7 15 — 41
Wynot 57, Plainview 48
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils got 16 points from Joseph Sudbeck as they defeated the Plainview Pirates 57-48 Friday.
Zack Foxhoven added 14 points for Wynot.
Jacson King led Plainview with 16 points. Spencer Hille registered a double-double, scoring 12 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.
Wynot improved to 11-2, while Plainview fell to 3-12.
The Blue Devils play at Ponca Thursday, while the Pirates host Summerland Monday.
PLAINVIEW (3-12) 7 14 17 10 — 48
WYNOT (11-2) 11 15 16 15 — 57
Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41
COLOME —Colome built a 32-27 halftime lead to win the game 68-41 over Gayville-Volin in boys’ basketball on Friday.
Alec Thieman led Colome with 20 points.
For Gayville-Volin, Spencer Kartsens led with 13 points. Preston Kartsens added 10 points.
Colome, 5-4, hosts Bennett County on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin, 3-6, travels to Wausa, Nebraska on Monday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-6) 9 18 7 7 — 41
COLOME (5-4) 13 19 22 14 — 68
LCC 44, Battle Creek 36
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears took down Battle Creek with a 44-36 final score in boys’ basketball on Friday.
Senior Jake Rath led the Bears with 16 points. Tyler Olson followed with nine.
LCC, 12-4, hosts Osmand-Randolph on Tuesday.
BATTLE CREEK (6-8) 5 7 15 9 — 36
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL. (12-4) 13 6 16 9 — 44
Ponca 76, Walthill 47
PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca Indians got 21 points form Cole Jackson as they defeated the Walthill Blujays 76-47 Friday.
Dalton Lamprecht and Nolan Janssen added 11 points apiece for Ponca.
Adrian Phillips and Ethan Parker led Walthill with 15 points each.
Ponca improved to 8-6, while Walthill fell to 2-9.
The Indians play at Cedar Catholic Tuesday while the Blujays host Tri County Northeast Monday.
WALTHILL (2-9) 13 13 11 10 — 47
PONCA (8-6) 12 25 29 10 — 76
Dakota Valley 73, Tri-Valley 52
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns registered a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Dakota Valley Panthers defeated the Tri-Valley Mustangs 73-52 Friday.
Jaxson Wingert led DV with 23 points while adding nine rebounds. Randy Rosenquist also registered a double-double, scoring 14 points and dishing out 12 assists while grabbing eight rebounds.
Dakota Valley improved to 9-0, while Tri-Valley fell to 2-3.
The Panthers take on Sioux Valley in the Hanson Classic tomorrow at the Corn Palace, while Tri-Valley plays at Canton Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (2-3) 8 7 8 19 — 52
DAKOTA VALLEY (9-0) 19 25 18 11 — 73
Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 28
VIBORG — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars defeated the Baltic Bulldogs 56-28 Friday.
Gage Goettertz and Brady Schroedermeier each had 10 points for V-H. Goettertz grabbed eight rebounds. Nick Hanson grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars while adding six points.
Jack Erickson led Baltic with seven points.
Viborg-Hurley improved to 8-2, while Baltic fell to 2-8.
The Cougars play at Centerville Thursday while the Bulldogs
Baltic won the B-Game 36-32.
BALTIC 1 9 10 8 — 28
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-2) 11 14 18 13 — 56
Beresford 80, Canton 45
BERESFORD — Andrew Atwood led the Beresford Watchdogs with 22 points as they defeated the Canton C-Hawks 80-45 Friday.
Tate VanOtterloo added 17 points for Beresford while Aiden Hamm registered 17 points as well.
Derek Tieszen led Canton with 12 points.
Beresford improved to 7-3 while Canton fell to 3-5.
The Watchdogs host Chester Area Saturday while Canton plays Lakota Tech in the Dakota State University Shootout Saturday.
CANTON (3-5) 7 15 19 4 — 45
BERESFORD (7-3) 19 27 15 19 — 80
