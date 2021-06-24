VERMILLION — South Dakota track and field athletes Zack Anderson and Jonna Bart were named the 2021 Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year, respectively, in a digital version of the Charlies. The award is presented annually to accomplished senior student-athletes with a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade-point average.
Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, jumped the Olympic standard in the high jump this spring by clearing 7-5 (2.26m) at the South Dakota Challenge. He’s a four-time All-American in the high jump and two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American to date. Anderson also captured eight Summit League titles, including four consecutive outdoor high jump crowns. He owns USD’s indoor (7-3 ¾) and outdoor (7-5) high jump records. Anderson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies with a 3.35 cumulative grade-point average.
The nominees for Male Scholar Athlete of the Year were Zack Anderson (track and field), Ethan Bray (track and field), Cooper Fuchs (swimming and diving), Mason Schiedegger (football) and Matt Tolan (golf).
Bart, hailing from Aurora, Nebraska, captured her first career Summit title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase this spring. She’s a three-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminary in the steeplechase. She owns USD’s steeplechase record (10:14.58) and ranks in the top-10 of USD program history in five different events on the track. Bart graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and mathematics with a 3.94 undergraduate grade-point average. She boasts a perfect 4.00 graduate GPA in pursuing her master’s degree.
The nominees for Female Scholar Athlete of the Year were Monica Arens (basketball), Jonna Bart (track and field), Helen Falda (track and field), Camille Fowler (softball), Maddie Gallagher (swimming and diving) and Sunny Huettner (soccer).
Anderson is the seventh Coyote track and field athlete to receive Male Scholar Athlete of the Year since 2010. Bart is the sixth Coyote track and field athlete to garner Female Scholar Athlete of the Year since 2011, however she is the first to do so since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.