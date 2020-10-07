For the first time since the Aug. 28 season opener in Spearfish, the Yankton football team will travel more than half an hour from home.
The top-ranked Bucks (6-0) were home for two consecutive weeks following the win in Spearfish, then made the short trip over to Vermillion and then played two more games at Crane-Youngworth Field.
They’ll now head to Huron for Friday night’s 7 p.m. showdown against the Tigers (2-4).
Here are five things about the matchup.
Room For Improvement
Even with six wins in six games (the program’s best start since the 2014 championship run), the Bucks have yet to play their best football.
That’s the way head coach Brady Muth sees it.
While his Bucks have certainly made strides from last year (when they finished 3-7), he said there are times where they maybe get a little too comfortable.
“When we get to a point where winning a football game is not enough, where our only satisfaction is performing up to our standards and competing for four quarters is the target achieved,” Muth said. “At that point, I’ll feel a lot better about what we are doing.”
That being said, he added that he loves working with his players.
“They are a fun, rambunctious group that brings it every day to practice,” Muth said. “It has been a very fun season.”
New Offensive Coordinator
There’s a new person calling offensive plays for the Bucks this season, but it’s not a new face to the program.
Terry Huber, a 2012 YHS graduate and former college lineman at the University of Sioux Falls, has taken the reins as offensive coordinator this season. After Huber graduated from USF, he taught in the Gayville-Volin School District for two years and then moved to the Yankton School District last year (he teaches at Yankton Middle School).
While Muth admits that it was tough to hand over play-calling duties, it was best for the program.
“I tend to be fairly myopic in my approach to everything,” he said. “I think our team is better served when I can widen my focus and be there for all of our players, not just offensive players.”
Muth said he and Huber share many of the same ideas and philosophies on offense.
“But it has been great to have a guy like coach Huber, who has an attention to detail on how the offense operates,” Muth said.
According to Muth, any time you can have a coach who played in the program (and understands the tradition) and has played at a high level, it will be beneficial for the kids in the Yankton program.
“I’m also a big believer in that if you have great coaches, let them coach,” Muth said. “I can say that with all of our coaches. They all do a great job in taking ownership over their position groups and teams they coordinate.”
Muth said he considers himself lucky to be able to work with such a staff.
“Our school district did a great job in hiring great teachers who are also quality coaches,” he said. “It has been great for our kids.”
Hale A ‘Huge Addition’ To Staff
Another new face to the Yankton varsity football coaching staff is also one that is no stranger to the program.
Former Yankton High School and South Dakota State University standout Brady Hale has been working with Yankton’s kickers and punters this season.
Muth was a do-it-all player — kicker, punter, receiver, defender — for the Bucks during his career and helped Yankton win the 2014 state championship. He went on to a successful career at SDSU, where he was an all-conference second team selection in 2018 and a four-time member of the Missouri Valley Honor Roll.
Hale has brought that high-level experience to his alma mater.
“If you have a coach who can get feedback and information to an athlete, and can present it in a matter that is relatable to the athlete because the coach has performed the task and understands how the process works, you’re going to see better results,” Muth said.
Two Quarterback System Working
Faced with a quarterback quandary heading into the season, the Yankton coaching staff decided to move senior Trevor Fitzgerald — a multi-threat weapon — to quarterback this fall. They also saw the progression that sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken had been making, and so the decision was made to use both in the offense.
So far, the pair has not disappointed.
Fitzgerald has passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and has also rushed for 281 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ryken has thrown for 541 yards and four touchdowns, and has also proven capable of picking up yards on the ground — his scramble run in the Sept. 25 game against Mitchell helped set up Yankton for the game-tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.
Scouting The Tigers
Following back-to-back shutout victories over Milbank and Douglas, Huron has lost three straight games and has averaged 15 points in those three games.
In last week’s 35-13 loss to Pierre, Tigers quarterback Cade McNeil passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times. Huron was also held to 65 yards on the ground.
Under head coach Scott Spanton, Huron utilizes a spread offense and Muth said the Tigers do a good job getting their athletes to understand and execute concepts.
“They have some speed, and you might look at their roster and think they don’t have many guys up front, but the players they do have on the offensive and defensive line are quality players,” Muth said.
What the Bucks have to do, he added, is to take care of the football and limit big plays — similar to facing Vermillion earlier in the season.
“Our lines on offense and defense have to exceed Huron’s physicality, in particular on the defensive line,” Muth said. “We have to be able to get pressure with four so we can make sure to cover the field.”
