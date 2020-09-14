TYNDALL — Bon Homme outlasted Centerville 25-21, 25-22, 27-25 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Hannah Cuka had six kills and two blocks, and Jenna Duffek had 20 assists and nine digs for Bon Homme. Jenae Alberts and Jaden Kortan each had five kills. McKenzie Carson had four ace serves and Olivia Bures added three ace serves in the victory.
Ellie Hunter posted seven kills and 10 digs, and May Berat had seven kills for Centerville. Bailey Hanssen finished with 10 assists. Sophie Eide added 13 digs.
Bon Homme hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour today (Tuesday). Centerville travels to Alcester-Hudson today.
Centerville won the JV match 25-22, 25-20.
CENTERVILLE (0-5) 21 22 25
BON HOMME (3-4) 25 25 27
Platte-Geddes 3, AC-DC 0
CORSICA — Cadence Van Zee posted 11 kills to lead Platte-Geddes past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-21, 25-10, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Karly VanDerWerff posted nine kills, and Avery DeVries had 25 assists and seven digs for Platte-Gedddes. Regan Hoffman posted 15 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal added seven digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Mackenzie Muckey led AC-DC with eight kills, two blocks and five digs. Allison Muckey posted five assists and four ace serves. Keaona Doren added five digs for the Thunder.
Platte-Geddes, 4-1, is off until hosting Burke on Sept. 22. AC-DC travels to Scotland today (Tuesday).
Platte-Geddes on the JV match 23-25, 25-20, 15-8. AC-DC won the C-match 27-25, 25-17, 6-4.
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-1) 25 25 25
AC-DC (0-4) 21 10 16
Colman-Egan 3, DeSmet 0
COLMAN — Colman-Egan swept past DeSmet 25-8, 25-16, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Olivia Baumberger had eight kills and two blocks, and Kennedi Landis had 14 assists and six ace serves for Colman-Egan. Madison Fodness posted seven kills in the victory.
Kennadi Buchholz had seven kills and two ace serves for DeSmet. Ella Poppinga added nine digs.
Colman-Egan travels to Lake Preston on Thursday. DeSmet hosts Sioux Valley today (Tuesday).
COLMAN-EGAN (5-0) 25 25 25
DESMET (0-5) 8 16 17
