HASTINGS, Neb. — Mount Marty won the women’s title and finished eighth in the men’s division of the Hastings College Spring Invitational golf tournament, which concluded on Tuesday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Mount Marty and Concordia each finished at 709 for the two-day event, with the Lancers winning the playoff for the women’s title.
Concordia’s Kendra Placke earned medalist honors with a two-day score of 159, two shots ahead of Tabor’s Valdisa Andov (161).
Mount Marty put three golfers in the top 10, led by Courtney Heath’s fourth place finish (173). Sister Kelsey Heath was one stroke back in fifth (174). Tanna Lehfeldt (178) tied for ninth. Tatum Jensen finished at 184 and Caitlyn Stimpson shot 197 for the Lancers in the event.
Competing individually for the Lancer women, Emily Popkes shot 192, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 215 and Katie Roth shot 224.
Science & Arts of Oklahoma won the men’s title with a two-day score of 608. Sterling was second, one stroke back.
Caleb Smith of Science & Arts earned medalist honors with a 147. Concordia’s Ivan Yabut (147) was second.
Mount Marty shot 692 for the two-day event, led by 169s from Damion Bresee and Jackson Faber. Jimmie Cunningham shot 175, Willeam Cam carded a 179 and Caleb Kirschenmann shot 210 in the event.
Also for MMU, Trey Vande Kop shot 194.
The Mount Marty women finish the regular season at the Siouxland Spring Invitational, April 18 in Orange City, Iowa; and April 19 in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Lancer men play in the Northeast Invitational on April 18 in Norfolk, Nebraska.
