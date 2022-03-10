CLERMONT, Fla.—Six members of the South Dakota women’s triathlon team competed at the Clermont Challenge in Florida, a super sprint triathlon competition that consisted of a 375-meter swim, a 10,000-meter bike ride and a 2,500-meter run.
Third-year sophomores Ella Kubas and Cass Dalbec’s top-20 performances in the Clermont Elite Cup race highlighted the weekend. Kubas completed the course in 31:48.8, the fastest time by a Coyote on the weekend. She placed sixth in the elite competition. Dalbec finished 18th with a time of 33:06.2.
The other four Coyotes competed in the NCAA Collegiate race. Third-year sophomore Teagan Shapansky clocked 34:35.5 for 21st in the field. Third-year sophomore Tessa Brennan clocked 37:09.6, freshman Ella Perras completed the course in 38:08.8 and third-year sophomore Grace Johnson clocked 38:59.5.
