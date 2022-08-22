Easton Nelson had a hand in four touchdowns and Evan Serck rushed for 152 yards and two scores in Yankton’s 44-12 rout of Mitchell in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Nelson finished 12-of-20 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 85 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run. Serck had scoring runs of six and 47 yards. Cohen Zahrbock caught five passes for 98 yards and a score. Frankie In’t Veld and Carson Conway each caught touchdown passes. Josue Trujillo was a perfect 6-of-6 on PAT kicks and had a 53-yard punt in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.