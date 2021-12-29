SIOUX FALLS — Due to COVID issues within the South Dakota men’s basketball program, Saturday’s contest featuring USD at North Dakota State has been cancelled.
The USD-North Dakota game on Thursday was cancelled on Tuesday due to COVID issues within UND’s program.
The South Dakota men’s program is adhering to The Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols and this game will be deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled.
